OU women's gymnastics: K.J. Kindler, Sooners begin season on mission to repeat as national champions

K.J. Kindler is ready to chase her sixth ring.
Oklahoma’s coach hopes to lead the Sooners to another NCAA championship berth this season, with the potential to capture a second set of consecutive titles, having already gone back-to-back in 2016-2017. Tabbed as the No. 1 ranked team in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association preseason poll, Kindler’s squad is quickly embracing high expectations.
It’s the fifth time Oklahoma has been ranked first and the 13th time OU has had a top-five selection in the WCGA preseason poll.
“My reminder in our recent meeting just now to them was that just because you have Oklahoma on your chest doesn't mean you're entitled to a 9.9,” Kindler said. “What it means is that you are under a microscope, and they are going to judge you harder and with more detail than they're going to judge anyone else. Partially because you've earned that reputation, but also because that's where Oklahoma is, and we have a target on our backs.”
The Sooners’ 2023 schedule is one of the most competitive Kindler has seen in her 30-year coaching career. Oklahoma faces 11 ranked opponents on the schedule, including No. 5 Auburn, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA to open its season at Super 16 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Kindler thinks facing fierce competition is an opportunity to “gauge potential.”.
“It's a huge challenge for us and every single team that's in it,” Kindler said. “You're handling not only the first meet of the year but being on the podium, which is different. It's not what they workout on every day, so you're handling that element of it. You're also handling a really high competitive environment right out of the gate.
Alongside the early competition, the Sooners will deal with the challenges of the podium. The podium, typically used at NCAA championships, places equipment several feet off the ground to elevate gymnasts and enhance fan viewership.
Kindler and the Sooners continue to be pioneers in the sport, and competing on the podium so early in the season signals their spotlight on the national stage.
“It's super exciting to me to watch the metamorphosis of our sport,” Kindler said. “I've been doing this a long time, 30 years I've been coaching college. From the beginning to now it is a completely different sport. However, it always had those elements of excitement and artistry in those things, but in the age of social media and television, the way it is we've really caught our audience and it's super exciting.”
Kindler is prepared to take on the challenge and the lofty expectations. For now, she is encouraged to see the growth of her team as the season starts.
“…I just think there's a lot of moving parts you have to dial in on so it's going to be tough for everyone,” Kindler said. “I think that first meet of the year is really the moment when you kind of gauge where you're at and what needs to be done next. Until that happens it's hard to make the next step forward. It's exciting that it's finally here, but it will make a big difference in the kind of decisions made from that point forward.
