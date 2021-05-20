OU women's gymnastics: 3 incoming Sooners named to 2021 USA Gymnastics Development Program National Team

Three incoming Sooner gymnasts were named to the 2021 USA Gymnastics Development Program National Team on Thursday.
The future is ✨ 𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 ✨ for this program with these three joining us!Congrats to Jordan, Moorea and Danielle as they were named to the USA Gymnastics Development Program National Team.See you three in Norman soon!➡️ https://t.co/jAlIVEbaW1 pic.twitter.com/BPfifQSulu— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) May 20, 2021
Jordan Bowers, Moorea Linker and Danielle Sievers all earned a spot at the training camp after placing in the top-four all around in their respective divisions at the USA Development Program National Championships, formerly known as the Junior Olympic National Championships.
Bowers and Linker placed third in their respective divisions, and Sievers finished fourth in her division. All three had at least one score at or above 9.8. Bowers scored a 9.8 on bars, landing second place. Linker put up a 9.85 on vault for third place and Sievers also had a third place finish on floor with a 9.85.
As part of the team's 2021 signing class, Bowers, Linker and Sievers will come to Oklahoma in the fall to compete in next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.