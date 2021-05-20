You are the owner of this article.
OU women's gymnastics: 3 incoming Sooners named to 2021 USA Gymnastics Development Program National Team

Sooners

The Sooners listen to a speech from head coach K.J. Kindler after the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Three incoming Sooner gymnasts were named to the 2021 USA Gymnastics Development Program National Team on Thursday.

Jordan Bowers, Moorea Linker and Danielle Sievers all earned a spot at the training camp after placing in the top-four all around in their respective divisions at the USA Development Program National Championships, formerly known as the Junior Olympic National Championships.  

Bowers and Linker placed third in their respective divisions, and Sievers finished fourth in her division. All three had at least one score at or above 9.8. Bowers scored a 9.8 on bars, landing second place. Linker put up a 9.85 on vault for third place and Sievers also had a third place finish on floor with a 9.85.

As part of the team's 2021 signing class, Bowers, Linker and Sievers will come to Oklahoma in the fall to compete in next season.

