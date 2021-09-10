You are the owner of this article.
OU women's golf: Sooners release 2021-22 schedule

Hannah Screen

Junior Hannah Screen during the Schooner Classic on Sept. 27, 2020.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Oklahoma released its 2021-22 schedule on Friday.

The Sooners will begin play Monday, Sept. 13 at the Sam Golden Invitational in Dallas, Texas. OU begins the season unranked and will look to move into the Top 25 with its play in that event.

Following the Sam Golden Invitational, Oklahoma will be hosting its annual Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma. OU placed second in the event last season, falling to Baylor and tying TCU.

The Sooners will then travel to Illinois to compete in the Illini Invitational, an event they have not played in since 2019. Oklahoma closes out the fall season playing at the Jim West Invitational in San Marcos, Texas and the Olde-Stone Invitational in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

We feel that we're going to challenge our student-athletes to get better and prepare them for a run next spring,” head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release.

Oklahoma’s spring season starts with a three-week stretch of play in Arizona. The Sooners will open from Feb. 27-28 at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, followed by the Clover Cup in Mesa and the Mountain View Collegiate in Tucson.

OU will be spending the following three weekends in Texas beginning April 3-4 for the Big 12 Match Play Championship. The Sooners’ final regular season tournament is The Bruzzy in Lantana, Texas.

The Sooners will then set their sights on postseason play, which starts April 22-24 at the Big 12 Stroke Play Championship. 

