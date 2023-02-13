 Skip to main content
OU women's basketball signs NIL deals with 1Oklahoma

Aubrey Joens, Taylor Robertson, Madi Williams and Beatrice Culliton

Junior guard Aubrey Joens, redshirt senior guard Taylor Robertson, redshirt senior forward Madi Williams and freshman center Beatrice Culliton during the game against West Virginia on Feb. 4

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

The 1Oklahoma Collective signed the entire OU women’s basketball team to NIL deals, it announced Monday.

The collective was founded by Hall of Fame football coach Barry Switzer and works with various non-profit organizations around the state. When it was announced in April 2022, the collective aimed to support OU football, softball and men’s basketball players before expanding into women’s basketball.

Senior guard Taylor Robertson, freshman center Beatrice Culliton and junior forward Skylar Vann voiced their support for the deal via Twitter:

“So proud to be part of the 1Oklahoma NIL Collective,” Robertson said. “The entire OU women’s basketball team just signed on and they’re doing great work in the State with local non-profit partnerships.”

The No. 15 Sooners (20-4, 10-3 Big 12) return to the court to face Texas Tech (16-9, 4-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Norman.

