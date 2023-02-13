OU women's basketball signs NIL deals with 1Oklahoma

The 1Oklahoma Collective signed the entire OU women’s basketball team to NIL deals, it announced Monday.
1Oklahoma – the #NIL collective founded by Hall of Fame football coach Barry Switzer – announced Monday it’s signed the entire #OU women’s basketball team to NIL deals.More from @JeremyCrabtree: https://t.co/wak7w9D6BG#OUDNA #BoomerSooner #1Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/2U0QgDaNsq— On3 NIL (@On3NIL) February 13, 2023
The collective was founded by Hall of Fame football coach Barry Switzer and works with various non-profit organizations around the state. When it was announced in April 2022, the collective aimed to support OU football, softball and men’s basketball players before expanding into women’s basketball.
Senior guard Taylor Robertson, freshman center Beatrice Culliton and junior forward Skylar Vann voiced their support for the deal via Twitter:
So proud to be a part of the #1Oklahoma NIL Collective! The entire @ou_wbball team just signed on and they’re doing great work in the State with local non-profit partnerships. Follow them @1OklahomaNIL & show your support at https://t.co/tlBwApXGHc #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/SFLpvprkUk— T-Rob (@T_Rob30) February 13, 2023
Super excited to join the #1Oklahoma NIL Collective! The entire @ou_wbball team just signed on & they’re making a difference in Oklahoma with local non-profit partnerships. Follow them @1OklahomaNIL & show your support at https://t.co/g6eeWmSCXQ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/hVbF8BLMJQ— Beatrice Culliton (@BCCulliton) February 13, 2023
Couldn’t be happier to be a #1Oklahoma NIL Collective Athlete! The entire @ou_wbball team just signed up and they’re doing great work in the State with local non-profit partnerships. Follow them @1OklahomaNIL & show your support at https://t.co/sxQsH1c0pv #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/7UdcL1XCze— Skylar Vann (@skyvannatic) February 13, 2023
The No. 15 Sooners (20-4, 10-3 Big 12) return to the court to face Texas Tech (16-9, 4-8) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Norman.
