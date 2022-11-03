OU softball: WPF's Smash It Vipers trade OU legend Jocelyn Alo to Oklahoma City Spark

Oklahoma legend and former Smash It Vipers standout Jocelyn Alo was traded to the Oklahoma City Spark, a new Women's Professional Fastpitch team, and agreed to a three-year contract, it was announced Thursday.
The queen will reign in OKC!👑🥎⚡️@78jocelyn_alo @wprofastpitch pic.twitter.com/NMR1mmCcFJ— OKC Spark (@okcityspark) November 3, 2022
The trade brings Alo back to the state she called home for five years while playing at OU. Alo spent last year's exhibition season with the Vipers after they drafted her No. 1 overall in the inaugural WPF draft and hit .373 with three home runs.
"Becoming a member of the Oklahoma City Spark is a dream come true for me," Alo said in a statement. "Oklahoma is all I have known for the past five years and it has become my second home. I know in my heart that this is a move that will forever benefit me and women's sports in general.
"I'm so excited to be a part of this franchise and am ready to put on that Spark jersey."
Alo was traded to OKC in exchange for draft picks and cash considerations.
The Hauula, Hawaii native played for the Sooners from 2018-22, finishing her career as a two-time national champion, four-time All American and the NCAA's all-time career leader in home runs with 122.
The Spark's inaugural season will begin in June 2023 and the team will be coached by Amber Flores, a former All-American at OU.
The WPF's commissioner is former Sooners legend Lauren Chamberlain, who held the NCAA's career home run record until she was passed by Alo in 2022.
