OU softball: Twitter reacts to Sooners slugger Jocelyn Alo's record 96th career home run

Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo on the way to score a home run during the Women’s College World Series final championship game against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Jocelyn Alo launched her 96th career home run on Friday night at the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu during the Sooners’ contest against Hawaii, giving the OU slugger sole possession of the NCAA career home run record.

Alo’s accomplishment  comes after multiple games of intentional walks in which opposing pitchers refused to be the one to surrender the feats. Playing in her home state of Hawaii for the first time collegiately, the redshirt senior utility took advantage of her opportunity and etched her name into the NCAA softball record books.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Alo’s record-setting moment:

