OU softball: Twitter reacts to Sooners slugger Jocelyn Alo's record 96th career home run

Jocelyn Alo launched her 96th career home run on Friday night at the Rainbow Wahine Classic in Honolulu during the Sooners’ contest against Hawaii, giving the OU slugger sole possession of the NCAA career home run record.
Alo’s accomplishment comes after multiple games of intentional walks in which opposing pitchers refused to be the one to surrender the feats. Playing in her home state of Hawaii for the first time collegiately, the redshirt senior utility took advantage of her opportunity and etched her name into the NCAA softball record books.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Alo’s record-setting moment:
LEGENDARY 🤩 Most career homers in Division 1 history, Jocelyn Alo 👏 pic.twitter.com/i9E736UvBF— ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2022
𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜. pic.twitter.com/UtIqydXdqG— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2022
Thank you EVERYONE who has been apart of my journey, far from over! I say we’re just getting started! From the bottom of my heart I love you all♥️ #777 https://t.co/ZBapxnthru— Jocelyn Alo (@78jocelyn_alo) March 12, 2022
Yessssss 🥲👑🥲👑 https://t.co/MpajaL4vuA— Keilani Ricketts Tumanuvao (@laniricketts10) March 12, 2022
JOCELYN. ALO. THE. HOMERUN. QUEEN. 👑Proud of you and all this accomplishment means. I wish I was there to see you accomplish this in person but even distance can’t bring me down tonight. My girl for LIFE!!!! @78jocelyn_alo pic.twitter.com/elakjMXnEl— nicole mendes (@nicole_mendes_) March 12, 2022
March 12, 2022
Pretty awesome @78jocelyn_alo got to break that record in her home state, congrats!!!— Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) March 12, 2022
Congratulations to Hawaii’s own and Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo who broke the NCAA career home run record w/her 9️⃣6️⃣th of her collegiate career! #HistoryMade pic.twitter.com/yxYRWBsLTk— Hawaii Softball (@HawaiiSB) March 12, 2022
What Creed said.. congrats! @78jocelyn_alo 🤙🏽 https://t.co/aGauRdgSx1— Kyler Murray (@K1) March 12, 2022
𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 🤙 @78jocelyn_alo pic.twitter.com/tuDAJuUKyU— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2022
And there it is! @78jocelyn_alo sets the new NCAA home run record in her home state of Hawaii. What a cool moment. @OU_Softball https://t.co/r1coKb2Ydc— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) March 12, 2022
𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐝 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nIryzzU1Gz— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2022
What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained… it’s your time now. Happy and proud. Love you and got you for life👑 #96 pic.twitter.com/7lNf7gFxJA— Lauren Chamberlain (@LChamberlain44) March 12, 2022
Thank you for giving me the opportunity to challenge myself as a player and person. For all of you that didn’t pitch to her, you’re missing out!! So much respect for Jocelyn and the entire lineup 1-9. https://t.co/kv0ERPMgD0— Ashley Murphy 🤍 (@ashley_2685) March 12, 2022
👑 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐑𝐔𝐍 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄𝐍 👑@78jocelyn_alo | #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/FDGqpKjFnZ— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2022
𝑴𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑸𝒖𝒆𝒆𝒏 👑With her 9️⃣6️⃣th career long ball, @78jocelyn_alo is the new home run queen of NCAA Softball!#NCAASoftball x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/2Dy4CrNyuR— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 12, 2022
ELITE company 🌟 @OU_Softball @78jocelyn_alo | @LChamberlain44 pic.twitter.com/c2Y9OV1Kr4— espnW (@espnW) March 12, 2022
"💯% 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐥𝐞 moment." - @78jocelyn_aloBreak records. Talk on @SportsCenter. pic.twitter.com/peWiHz1Tza— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 12, 2022
