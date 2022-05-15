OU softball: Sooners selected as No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Prairie View A&M in Norman Regional

Oklahoma (49-2) was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
𝐍𝐨. 1️⃣ 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝🅾️ @OU_Softball #RoadToWCWS pic.twitter.com/RzxAg9oeSg— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 15, 2022
OU will face Prairie View A&M in the Norman Regional on Friday. The Panthers finished 20-27 overall during the regular season and defeated Alabama State to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference title.
The Sooners fell to Oklahoma State 4-3 in the Big 12 Championship game on May 14. Previously, OU defeated OSU to win the Big 12 regular season title on May 7.
First pitch for Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Norman.
