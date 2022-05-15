 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners selected as No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Prairie View A&M in Norman Regional

  • Updated
  • 0
Alyssa Brito and Jayda Coleman

Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito and sophomore utility Jayda Coleman during the Big 12 softball championship against Oklahoma State on May 14.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (49-2) was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

OU will face Prairie View A&M in the Norman Regional on Friday. The Panthers finished 20-27 overall during the regular season and defeated Alabama State to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference title. 

The Sooners fell to Oklahoma State 4-3 in the Big 12 Championship game on May 14. Previously, OU defeated OSU to win the Big 12 regular season title on May 7. 

First pitch for Oklahoma vs. Prairie View A&M is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Norman.

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

