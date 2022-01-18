 Skip to main content
OU softball: Sooners ranked No. 1 in D1Softball Top 25 Preseason Rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
Sooners Celebrate

Sooners celebrate after winning the Big 12 softball championship against Oklahoma State on May 15.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma was ranked No. 1 in D1Softball's Top 25 Preseason Rankings. The selections was released on Monday. 

Oklahoma set an NCAA record with 161 home runs during the 2021 season. Last season, the Sooners posted a 56-4 record en route to their seventh national championship.

Behind the Sooners is Alabama, who went 52-9 during the regular season in 2021, and Big 12 foe Oklahoma State at No. 3. Alongside redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and junior catcher Kinzie Hansen, Oklahoma will be returning the majority of its 2021 championship team in 2022. 

OU’s first game will take place against UC Santa Barbara at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Santa Barbara, California. 

