OU leads conference with 4 Big 12 yearly awards

Jayda Coleman

Junior outfielder Jayda Coleman during the game against Kansas on April 30

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

Four Sooners were honored with Big 12 yearly awards on Wednesday, which led the conference.

Junior Jayda Coleman earned Big 12 Player of the Year after leading the conference in OBP (.566) and ranking second in batting average (.436).

Sophomore Jordy Bahl was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Year after being the co-winner in 2022. Bahl has a 1.19 ERA, which ranks third in the conference only behind teammates senior Alex Storako and junior Nicole May.

Senior Grace Lyons won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for the third consecutive season. Lyons has assisted on nine double plays and hones a .971 fielding percentage.

Coach Patty Gasso was named Co-Coach of the Year, alongside Baylor coach Glenn Moore, after leading the Sooners to a 49-1 record and going 18-0 in Big 12 play. Gasso has won the award 11 consecutive times.

OU returns to action against the winner of Baylor-Iowa State at the Big 12 Tournament at 1 p.m. Friday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

