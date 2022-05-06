 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners defeat Oklahoma State 6-0, claim series, Big 12 regular season championship

  • Updated
  • 0
Hope Trautwein

Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein during game 2 of Friday double-header against Iowa State on Apr 22.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (47-1, 16-1 Big 12) clinched a series victory and regular season Big 12 championship with a 6-0 win over No. 7 Oklahoma State (38-11, 14-3) on Friday. 

Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein started in the circle for the Sooners and allowed no runs on three hits while notching four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl replaced Trautwein in the sixth inning, tallying two strikeouts and allowing no hits.

Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito and redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo commanded the batter’s box for OU. Brito went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Alo went 2-for-4 and scored a run. 

The Sooners found an offensive spark in the third inning when Brito knocked an RBI single into left field. Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns drew a bases loaded walk later in the inning to bring OU’s second run across. Junior catcher Kinzie Hansen closed out a massive inning for the Sooners with a three-RBI double to centerfield. 

In the fifth inning, senior infielder Grace Lyons smashed a home run over the left field foul pole to push OU’s lead to 6-0.   

The Sooners will meet OSU at 4 p.m. on Saturday for their final regular season contest. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments