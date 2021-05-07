OU softball: Sooners bested by Oklahoma State, 6-4, suffer 1st Big 12 loss since 2017

No. 1 Oklahoma (40-1, 14-0 Big 12) was defeated by Oklahoma State (39-6, 14-1 Big 12), 6-4, in Stillwater on Friday afternoon. It was OU’s first conference lost since April 23, 2017.
Senior left-handed pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners. She went two and a third innings, allowing five runs, five hits and notched two strikeouts. Freshman right-handed pitcher Nicole May came on in relief of Juarez, going the final three innings. She allowed one run on one hit and tallied one strikeout.
Oklahoma got the scoring started early in the top of the second. It all started with a single from junior utility Kinzie Hansen to put a runner on first with no outs. Freshman utility Jayda Coleman then stepped up to the plate and continued her impressive first season, drilling a two-run home run to left field to put the Sooners on top, 2-0.
💥 𝐂𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐉 𝐂𝐎𝐋𝐄 💥@jaydac00 goes oppo on the two-run shot for our 1️⃣1️⃣6️⃣th HR of the season!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2021
T2 | OU 2, OSU 0 | 📺 Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/H0FKzYinmL
The home run was Oklahoma’s 116th of the season, setting a new program record. The Sooners wouldn’t wait long to extend the record to 117, as senior utility Jocelyn Alo would blast a two-run shot of her own in the top of the third inning to push OU out in front 4-1. The home run was Alo’s NCAA-best 26th of the season.
𝐓𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐈𝐓, 𝐉𝐎𝐂 😱@78jocelyn_alo leaves no doubt with her 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 26th 💣!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 7, 2021
OU 4, OSU 1 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/QXjbXB1C4J
The Cowgirls would battle back in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs off three home runs to take the lead 5-4. They would add another run in the bottom of the fourth, courtesy of a solo home run by junior infielder Kylie Naomi to put OSU ahead 6-4.
Oklahoma would put two base runners on in the top of the seventh in an effort to tie the game but couldn’t bring them home, falling to the Cowgirls for the first time since the 2011 season.
Oklahoma’s offense was highlighted by performances from Alo and Coleman. Coleman led the Sooners in hits with two and both Alo and Coleman tied for the lead in RBIs with two. All four of OU’s runs came off home runs.
The Sooners will look to rebound tomorrow, May 8, as they take on Oklahoma State in game two of the weekend series at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN.
