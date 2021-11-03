OU softball: Sooners' 2022 Big 12 schedule announced

The Big 12 announced the Sooners’ 2022 conference schedule Wednesday. Oklahoma will host three conference series at Marita Hynes Field and play three conference series on the road.
𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝟏𝟐 𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞 ✔️Full schedule 🔜@Big12Conference announces 2022 🥎 schedule » https://t.co/VhmyWQCSV9#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/gUdoUVMOFA— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) November 3, 2021
The defending national champions begin conference play with a matchup against Baylor on March 25-27. The Sooners then hit the road for the first time in conference play in Lubbock, Texas, for a matchup against Texas Tech on April 8-10.
Oklahoma will look for its eighth sweep over Texas when it travels to Austin to play on Thursday and Saturday of April 14-16. No conference games will be played on April 17 because of Easter.
OU returns to its home field to take on Iowa State on April 22-24. The Sooners then plays their final road conference series against Kansas in Lawrence on April 29 through May 1, before hosting Oklahoma State for their regular season finale on May 6-8.
Game times and TV dates will be announced by the Big 12 at a later date. OU will look for its fifth-straight Big 12 crown at the 2022 Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on May 13-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.