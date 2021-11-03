You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners' 2022 Big 12 schedule announced

Kinzie Hansen and Patty Gasso

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen and OU Head Coach Patty Gasso during the NCAA Softball Super Regional game against Washington on May 29.

 Edward Reali/OU Daily

The Big 12 announced the Sooners’ 2022 conference schedule Wednesday. Oklahoma will host three conference series at Marita Hynes Field and play three conference series on the road. 

The defending national champions begin conference play with a matchup against Baylor on March 25-27. The Sooners then hit the road for the first time in conference play in Lubbock, Texas, for a matchup against Texas Tech on April 8-10. 

Oklahoma will look for its eighth sweep over Texas when it travels to Austin to play on Thursday and Saturday of April 14-16. No conference games will be played on April 17 because of Easter. 

OU returns to its home field to take on Iowa State on April 22-24. The Sooners then plays their final road conference series against Kansas in Lawrence on April 29 through May 1, before hosting Oklahoma State for their regular season finale on May 6-8. 

Game times and TV dates will be announced by the Big 12 at a later date. OU will look for its fifth-straight Big 12 crown at the 2022 Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium on May 13-14.

