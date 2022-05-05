OU softball: How family, fishing and failure fuels Jordy Bahl’s Michael Jordan-esque competitive fire

Jordy Bahl paced around the circle and shook her head in disgust.
OU’s star right-hander had just been called for an illegal pitch in the top of the first inning. Fired up, the freshman pitcher had one final chance to strike out UCLA’s Briana Perez on a 3-2 count and pass the first big test of her career.
Bahl tossed an offspeed pitch past Perez’s flailing bat and then glared at the home plate umpire while pumping her fist and shouting “Thank you blue!”
To those who know her best, the moment between pitches encapsulates how Bahl fuels herself in a sport where few can match her intensity. This season Bahl has posted a 0.96 earned run average and allowed just 59 hits in 123.2 innings pitched, while striking out 191 batters and becoming a finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year.
As the top five matchup against the Bruins dragged on, so did the ump’s illegal pitch calls against Bahl’s unorthodox crow hop wind-up. Bahl was not discouraged, however, and mowed down 13 more batters to complete No. 1 Oklahoma’s Feb. 12 win over No. 3 UCLA in the Mary Nutter Classic.
On a national stage, the 19-year-old former top-ranked recruit from Papillion, Nebraska, displayed the physical and mental tools fostered by her father, Dave Bahl. As a constant reminder of the killer mindset he instilled, she sports a pair of forearm tattoos that match Dave’s. Reflecting on those when she prepares to toe the rubber has helped make her indomitable in the circle.
Oklahoma freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl strikes out 14 batters against UCLA at the Mark Campbell Collegiate Invitational. pic.twitter.com/dqm0W9vYpH— FloSoftball (@FloSoftball) February 14, 2022
On Bahl’s right forearm the number 98 is scribbled in a small, bold font. It’s the number she wears now and the same Dave donned as a college football player 34 years ago. On Bahl’s left wrist are the letters G-T-N, an abbreviation from the father and daughter’s favorite movie, “300,” in which a famed warrior leading troops into battle says, “Give them nothing, but take from them everything.”
Jordy and Dave’s bond extends to another legendary contender who manufactured motivation however possible — Michael Jordan. Dave grew up watching the Chicago Bulls standout as he dominated the NBA through the 1990s. Jordy came to idolize Jordan’s killer mindset as a child, and deepened that admiration when she watched “The Last Dance” Netflix documentary between games during a summer tournament in California.
Throughout the tournament, Bahl was compelled by Jordan’s journey to his sixth NBA championship. Specifically, she loved how he played with a chip on his shoulder. Bahl already carried the same fiery edge and the documentary drove her to heighten and harness it, using it to elevate her game as Jordan did.
“She was enamored by just the insane competitiveness, and how (Jordan) would make the game personal,” Dave Bahl said of his daughter’s reaction to the documentary. “He was at his best when it was personal. Some of those rivalries were just personal anyway because of prior history, but sometimes he would have to go as far as to create a reason for it to be personal.”
Fast forward over eight months, 46 games into her freshman campaign with OU, and Bahl still carries the same combative mindset that made Jordan arguably the greatest player of all time.
Throughout this season, Bahl has tried to build an advantage over her opponents and even her OU teammates, like college softball’s home run queen Jocelyn Alo, who she regularly battles in practice.
The young pitcher even exhibits similar nervous tendencies as Jordan, who famously flailed his tongue in clutch moments. Bahl gnaws on her bottom lip before and during games, drilling cold sores into the edges of her mouth. Two days before the Sooners’ matchup against then-No. 8 Kentucky on March 22, OU’s training staff even prescribed Bahl a numbing agent because the sores were so painful.
“She’s working on trying to figure out ways to always have that edge,” Dave said. “I guess that's what you call a coping mechanism or something for her stress and anxiety.”
This weekend, Bahl and OU (45-1, 14-1 Big 12) face Bedlam rival No. 7 Oklahoma State (38-9, 14-1 Big 12) in a three-game series for the Big 12 regular season title, leading into the postseason and the Sooners’ bid for a second straight Women’s College World Series championship. As her first year in Norman nears its climax, Bahl’s ability to elevate herself as Jordan did will be one of the deciding factors in Oklahoma’s national championship defense.
As the 2022 season continues, OU coach Patty Gasso is hunting for ways to enhance Bahl’s greatness.
“I just have never seen anything like her,” Gasso said. “When she got onto our field, I was just still figuring her out. I'm trying to feed her competition. She wants it, and I want to feed into it. I'm really trying to do a good job at that practice.”
‘Her family means everything’
At 7 on a July morning, Bahl slid downstairs to her basement, flicked on the lights of her family’s home gym and started the morning workout routine she committed to at the COVID-19 pandemic’s outset.
The room, built by Dave, served as a training area for Jordy, who is now 19, and her brothers Bryson, Broden and Hayden, who are 15, 17 and 21, respectively. Along with a row of weights, benches and workout machines, a long hallway ends at a block wall scribbled with Sharpie Xs, dedicated for target practice in Bahl’s makeshift bullpen.
Broden’s bedroom is also in the basement, and after climbing out of bed on three hours of sleep after a night of video games, he scolded Jordy for waking him up with her loud country music. Fed up, the pair hurled insults back and forth, before Broden issued a challenge.
“I bet you can’t beat me in a race,” he said.
Immediately, they sped outside to set up orange, plastic cones for a 40-yard sprint. Awakened by the commotion, Dave surveyed the impromptu race from the front porch.
“Broden absolutely smoked her,” Dave said. “She doesn’t like to lose, so that was already 10 degrees of ugly right there. So, then Jordy said, ‘Well fine, I bet I can beat you in a long-distance race.’”
After mapping out a two-block path for the second contest, Broden again won. Jordy, tapping into her Jordan-like pettiness, didn’t talk to her brother for nearly three weeks.
Those races notwithstanding, Jordy usually holds her own against her brothers. Whether it was two-touch football — which quickly escalated to tackling — wiffle ball or pickup basketball, she always challenged them.
“We go at each other pretty hard,” Hayden said. “Most of the time it ends up not ending too well because we go a little too hard. It’s just (that) competitive nature. It's in all of us, and it's been a little more difficult on her, being the only girl, because she's got three brothers to deal with, who maybe take it a little too far sometimes. But, she's always held her own in every regard.”
Hayden formerly pitched for Nebraska-Omaha before retiring due to injury. Broden and Bryson are standouts on Papillion LaVista High School’s football and basketball teams, respectively.
The origin of the siblings’ competitive nature lies with Dave, though. He played defensive line for NAIA Doane College in Crete, Nebraska, and is now a firefighter.
Following 24-hour shifts at the station, Dave would get off at 7 a.m. and take Jordy to pitching lessons from age 7 to 16. There, Darren Dubsky, Jordy’s pitching coach for 11 years, directed her technique as Dave crouched 43-feet away, catching and recording notes for more practice at home.
Dave also primarily helped his daughter with her illegal pitch troubles due to her plant foot leaping off the ground as she hurls her body into her windup. For months, the pair dug trenches in the ground to catch Jordy’s foot and ensure it stayed planted. If she hopped over a trench, Dave would call an illegal pitch, making her try again.
Dave’s commitment to his kids runs deep, so much that his only listed hobby in his firefighter profile is “raising four children.” His efforts seep directly into their killer mindset, fueling competition between the three.
“I noticed that she got a lot of that mental toughness from her family,” Dubsky said. “She just snowballs, and things tend to snowball the right way with her.”
While Dave largely nurtured Jordy’s competitiveness, he also has helped her develop a persona beyond softball. After losing the high school state championship in 2018, Bahl struggled because she was so singularly focused to that point.
“She started to have some difficulty with her identity,” Dave said. “At the time she was just a softball player. That's all people really knew her for and even dealt with some of that in her own family. (There were even) relatives that just couldn't be around her without talking softball.”
Instantly, Dave looked to the things he enjoyed growing up — hunting, fishing and exploring the wilderness — as an outlet for his daughter’s emotions. Quickly, she started adopting those hobbies as an escape from the diamond.
Thankful for our family friends in Unadilla, Nebraska for giving my family the opportunity for memorable days like these:) pic.twitter.com/6uHZCDfUv0— Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) November 22, 2021
After taking up fishing with her dad, Bahl started to make a routine of it with some of her Nebraska Gold travel ball teammates before practices. Then, she’d trek from the lake to the Millard United Sports Championship Center in cowboy boots and a muddied uniform to dice up her teammates in the circle.
Bahl also liked watching the Nebraska sunsets with her family. Now, being 468 miles south of her hometown, Bahl continues the hobbies her father started her on. She keeps a set of fishing poles in the bed of her red Ford F-150 with camo seats if she ever wants to cast a line with her Sooners teammates.
Being on the biggest stage despite her freshness in college softball, Bahl is continuing to learn how to reel in her determination and cast it out at the appropriate times. But, that wouldn’t be possible without the lessons she learned from her father and family.
“I think the family was probably the last puzzle piece that needed to take place in order for her to be great,” Dubsky said. “I think with Jordy, she feels in the back of her mind that she has such a close relationship with her family. … She knows that no matter what in life, everything's going to be fine. Her family means everything.”
‘She got hit pretty hard’
With two outs remaining in the bottom of the sixth inning, Bahl peered from the dugout bench as her Papillion La Vista High School teammate waited for a pitch.
With parents screaming in the background, Lincoln Southwest’s pitcher delivered and induced a groundout, stealing the 2018 Nebraska Class A Softball State Championship from Bahl’s squad.
Entering the state title series, Bahl and the Monarchs were 34-0 before dropping both contests to Lincoln Southwest.
A sophomore at the time, Bahl glared at the opposing team as they rushed to first base and hoisted the sterling trophy, a memory that burned inside her mind for most of her high school career.
Bahl had led the Monarchs well for most of the season, posting a 1.42 earned run average with 212 strikeouts. Alongside her pitching dominance, she batted .489 and hammered 11 home runs plus 48 RBIs.
In the two games against Lincoln Southwest, however, she allowed 17 hits and six home runs in what was described by her high school head coach Todd Petersen as the two worst games of her career.
In an ensuing spring meeting, Bahl told her teammates, “We’re not going to let this happen ever again.”
“She got hit pretty hard,” Petersen said. “We didn't necessarily help her as much as we should either as a team, and we got beat twice. … When the dust cleared, really the only conversation we had, she said ‘I’m gonna work harder than anybody, so that I never allow that to happen again.’”
Alongside a heightened work ethic, which pushed her to become noticeably stronger, Bahl learned to become a better leader ahead of her junior season. Before the aforementioned championship series against Lincoln Southwest, Bahl’s complacency ended in failure. The right hander even had a conversation with Dubsky in a pitching lesson the night before the title game flexing her confidence.
“They were going to play the next morning,” Dubsky said, “and she said yeah, ‘We got these guys’ and I said, ‘Man, I tell you what, they're a good team. Don’t take them for granted.’”
Take them for granted she did, and Bahl paid the ultimate price. But moving past her sophomore shortcomings as a junior captain, she set the standard for the Monarchs to earn everything in practice, games and even studies.
With championship aspirations the next season, Bahl never let up. That’s when failure was no longer an option for the ace, comparable to the same mentality Jordan carried in his career.
During the first practice of Bahl’s junior year, the Monarchs welcomed a new transfer from Millard South High. Still reeling in the championship loss, Petersen was pushing conditioning, and the new player was opting out of the hardest drills.
Unknown to Petersen at the time, Bahl approached the player and said, “How come when everything gets tough, you stop,” in front of the entire team. Immediately after, the player packed her bags and transferred back to her original school.
Bahl’s drive was only furthered by the pain she felt from losing the state championship. Petersen believes the state title game loss was the turning point that catapulted Bahl’s high school career from great to legendary.
The next two seasons, Bahl led the Monarchs to back-to-back state titles and avenged her loss to Lincoln Southwest during a tournament in 2019, finally overcoming her chief rival like Jordan eventually bested the bad boy Detroit Pistons.
Bahl also compiled back-to-back Gatorade Nebraska Player of the Year awards, alongside the 2020-21 National Gatorade Player of the Year accolade during her senior season. She ended her time at Papillion LaVista with 0.10 and 0.15 earned run averages in her senior and junior seasons, respectively. She also posted a Nebraska state record of eight perfect games, alongside 14 no-hitters and a school record 56 shutouts.
Bahl finished her final two seasons fulfilling her promise of never losing a state title game again and helped her team achieve 36-0 marks both years.
“She bought more into the team, then even more,” Petersen said. “... I would say that was really a defining moment of her career, how she got to where she is now. I think that day (when she lost the championship) helped to get her to where she is.”
'Jordy seems to thrive in those situations'
Gasso saw Bahl pacing in the dugout.
After the freshman phenom had given up four earned runs in five innings, Oklahoma’s coach relieved her with sophomore right-hander Nicole May in hopes of clinging to a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning. May, however, struggled to anchor Oklahoma’s defense, allowing then-No. 17 Tennessee to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh inning.
With nearly 5,000 fans packing the stands in Palm Springs, California, the Sooners were trailing for the first time in the 2022 season. Bahl’s nervous strutting convinced Gasso to put her back in the circle.
“She wanted to get back in because she didn't like how she walked off,” Gasso said. “I think that part of stepping into womanhood collegiately is throwing athletes in the fire and seeing what it looks like, whether they are successful or not. They're still having the experience of what it feels like under intense pressure, and Jordy seems to thrive in those situations.”
After returning to the game, Bahl struck out five batters and gave up two more runs in two extra frames. Down 8-7 with two outs and runners on first and second in the top of the 10th inning, Bahl paced from the left side of the circle to the right as she typically does before each pitch. Then, loading up on a 1-2 count, Bahl zipped a strike past her opponent, ending the half inning and giving the Sooners a chance to win in the bottom frame.
Her poise paid off when sophomore utility Jayda Coleman blasted a walk-off two-run home run to beat the Volunteers 9-8 in stunning fashion. Bahl finished the game with 16 strikeouts, the program’s most since former Sooners pitcher Giselle Juarez in 2019.
On April 16, Bahl was in a similar situation against Big 12 conference foe Texas. Entering the game, Oklahoma was on a 38-0 NCAA record start to its season.
Down 1-0, Bahl allowed the No. 18 Longhorns to take a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning off a three-RBI double. In probably her worst game of the season, she struck out nine batters in six innings but allowed four runs on eight hits in the 4-2 loss. That remains OU’s only defeat this season.
Ultimately, Bahl wasn’t able to help Oklahoma survive like she did in the Tennessee game, but she has responded in subsequent outings. Since that loss, Bahl has won five straight games, allowed just eight hits, five runs and struck out 29 batters.
As Oklahoma enters its most pivotal series of the season against the Cowgirls, Bahl’s tenacity and Jordan-like resilience will be pivotal to not only clinching the Big 12 regular season title, but also winning the WCWS back to back.
Bahl has thrived under pressure, and Gasso will need that to continue if Oklahoma wants to clinch its sixth national championship.
“The thing that's interesting about Jordy is just her ability to handle big moments, and it's almost like she hopes for them,” Gasso said. “There are times when there are bases loaded with nobody out, and something even clicks a little bit more for her like ‘There's no way you're going to score on me,’ attitude. That's what it looks like and what it feels like. She's built differently than any other freshman I've ever seen.”
