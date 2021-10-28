You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners upset Baylor 2-0 heading into Big 12 Championship

Erika Yost

Redshirt senior midfielder Erika Yost during the game against Baylor on Oct. 28.

 Parker Shinsky/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-10-1, 4-5-0 Big 12) upset Baylor (8-3-6, 4-1-3) 2-0 on Thursday night on senior night to catapult them into the Big 12 Championship.

The Sooners took a lead within the first fifteen minutes of Thursday night’s matchup and held strong on defense and offense to secure the upset over the intraconference opponent Bears.

Oklahoma jumped to an early lead in the first half with goals in minutes 11 and 15. It maintained momentum throughout the remainder of the half, leading Baylor 7-6 in shots and 2-1 in saves. Both teams ended the first half with seven fouls.

The second half saw neither team able to find the back of the net despite multiple strong runs to the goal. The Sooners ended the 2-0 victory with 14 shots to Baylor’s 16, five saves each and 11 fouls to Baylor’s 15. 

Oklahoma will begin the Big 12 Championship on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. where it will face No. 2 Texas.  

Editor’s note: This article‘s headline was corrected at 10:50 p.m. for clarity. 

