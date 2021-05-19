OU soccer: Sooners sign Florida State transfer Makala Thomas

OU women’s soccer has signed Florida State transfer forward Makala Thomas, the team announced on Wednesday.
𝘼 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨.— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) May 19, 2021
Sooner Nation, help us welcome @makalathomas22!
📰 | https://t.co/TR55ksfzAZ#Sooners | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/eGkCLeQaZf
Thomas was a freshman on the 2018 Florida State national championship team. Her best year in Tallahassee came as a sophomore, when she made 22 appearances with two starts during the season. She only played in three games during the 2020-2021 season.
Florida State advanced to at least the NCAA quarterfinals during Thomas’ three years there. In addition to FSU's 2018 national championship, it finished as the 2021 runner up to Santa Clara.
Thomas will join an OU squad that went 1-12-2 in Mark Carr’s first year as head coach, earning its lone win in the final match of the season against Kansas State.
"We are so excited to welcome Mak to our OU soccer family," Carr said in an OU press release. "We believe she is a perfect fit for what we are doing here at Oklahoma and she will be expected to make an immediate impact on our front line."
