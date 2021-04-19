OU soccer: Leah Radow, Cailey England, Sydney Sharts earn Big 12 weekly awards after Sooners' season finale win

Three Sooners received Big 12 weekly honors on Monday afternoon, following OU’s first victory of the season against Kansas State on Saturday, April 17.
𝗢𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗻. 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀.Sydney Sharts, Cailey England and Leah Radow all earned @Big12Conference weekly honors for their performances last week! 📰 » https://t.co/JjL6BMOmvC pic.twitter.com/RTicPSFgu6— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) April 19, 2021
The honors are the first for the Sooners since Oct. 8, 2019. Sophomore goalkeeper Leah Radow was named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week after garnering her first shutout against the Wildcats. Radow, who stepped in for injured senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas, had 22 saves in five games for Oklahoma.
Freshman midfielder Cailey England scored the first goal of her career and the game winning score in the Sooners’ bout against Kansas State. England’s performance earned her Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors.
Freshman defender Sydney Sharts was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. Sharts helped hold K-State to just six shots, three in the net, and a shutout in double overtime.
After his first win of the season, first-year head coach Mark Carr will set his sights onto next season with 13 new 2022 recruits on their way to Norman in the fall 2021.
