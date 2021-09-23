OU soccer: 2023 Owasso forward/midfielder Lauren Hoefer commits to Sooners

Oklahoma added a commitment from forward/midfielder Lauren Hoefer to its 2023 class on Thursday.
So excited to announce I have verbally committed to play soccer and continue my education at the University of Oklahoma! Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, friends, and family who have supported me on this journey! BOOMER SOONER!!☝🏼#OUDNA @OU_WSoccer pic.twitter.com/RThTW2ZgZ7— Lauren Hoefer (@LaurenHoefer2) September 23, 2021
Hoefer is an Owasso native and was placed on the Oklahoma 6A All-District team both her freshman and sophomore seasons. On March 4, 2020, she tied Owasso’s single-game school record with four goals against Bixby.
Hoefer and Owasso defeated Edmond Memorial in the first round of the 2021 Oklahoma high school soccer state tournament, but later fell to Union in the quarterfinals. Beyond her high school squad, Hoefer also plays for Tulsa Soccer Club’s Elite Clubs National Teams U18/19 squad.
Hoefer joins defender Emma Alvord from Dallas as the Sooners’ lone commitments in the 2023 class thus far.
