OU soccer: 2023 Owasso forward/midfielder Lauren Hoefer commits to Sooners

John Crain Field

John Crain Field on Aug. 26.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma added a commitment from forward/midfielder Lauren Hoefer to its 2023 class on Thursday.

Hoefer is an Owasso native and was placed on the Oklahoma 6A All-District team both her freshman and sophomore seasons. On March 4, 2020, she tied Owasso’s single-game school record with four goals against Bixby.

Hoefer and Owasso defeated Edmond Memorial in the first round of the 2021 Oklahoma high school soccer state tournament, but later fell to Union in the quarterfinals. Beyond her high school squad, Hoefer also plays for Tulsa Soccer Club’s Elite Clubs National Teams U18/19 squad.

Hoefer joins defender Emma Alvord from Dallas as the Sooners’ lone commitments in the 2023 class thus far.

