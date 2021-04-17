OU men's gymnastics: Sooners finish as runner-up to Stanford in 2021 NCAA Team Finals

No. 1 Oklahoma finished the 2021 NCAA Team Finals in second place at Minneapolis’ Maturi Pavilion on Saturday.
𝐖𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠.#Sooners take second to Stanford in the NCAA Finals by a score of 411.591-414.521. pic.twitter.com/tLBetZs3UU— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 18, 2021
OU rounded off the weekend as the runner-up with an overall team score of 411.591 finishing behind in-conference rival No. 3 Stanford. The Sooners fell just short of an NCAA-record 13th title.
Senior Gage Dyer finished with two individual national titles, one on vault with a score of 15.033 and one on floor exercise with a score of 15.266. Dyer battled through injury during the season and took home the College Gymnastics Association Specialist of the Year award.
Sophomore Alan Camillus had himself a day, finishing with a score of 13.000 on pommel horse and an impressive 14.033 on still rings. Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes finished strong to solidify the Sooners’ finish with a high bar score of 13.800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.