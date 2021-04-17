You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Sooners finish as runner-up to Stanford in 2021 NCAA Team Finals

Alan Camillus

Sophomore Alan Camillus during the virtual meet against Army on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma finished the 2021 NCAA Team Finals in second place at Minneapolis’ Maturi Pavilion on Saturday.

OU rounded off the weekend as the runner-up with an overall team score of 411.591 finishing behind in-conference rival No. 3 Stanford. The Sooners fell just short of an NCAA-record 13th title.

Senior Gage Dyer finished with two individual national titles, one on vault with a score of 15.033 and one on floor exercise with a score of 15.266. Dyer battled through injury during the season and took home the College Gymnastics Association Specialist of the Year award.

Sophomore Alan Camillus had himself a day, finishing with a score of 13.000 on pommel horse and an impressive 14.033 on still rings. Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes finished strong to solidify the Sooners’ finish with a high bar score of 13.800. 

