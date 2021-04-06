You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Sooners earn No. 1 seed in NCAA championships ahead of 1st qualifying session

Alan Camillus

Sophomore Alan Camillus during the virtual meet against Army on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The NCAA announced seeds for its 2021 men’s gymnastics championships on Tuesday, with the Sooners being named the No. 1 seed.

OU landed the top spot following its team Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference championship win on April 3. The Sooners will appear in the first two sessions of competition on April 16 with the first session beginning at 1 p.m. CT.

OU will face No. 4 Nebraska, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Illinois, No. 9 Navy and No. 12 William & Mary in the first session before taking on No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Stanford, No. 6 Penn State, No 7. Iowa, No. 10 Minnesota and No. 12 Cal in the second session.

The top three teams from each qualifying session will advance to the finals on April 17. The top-ranked Sooners will look to win their 13th NCAA title in school history and their first since 2018.

The NCAA Championships will take place on April 16-17 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

