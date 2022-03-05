OU men's gymnastics: After dazzling Winter Cup performance, Jack Freeman prepares to energize Sooners toward strong regular season finish

Jack Freeman soared onto the high bar on day two of the 2022 Winter Cup needing an immaculate performance to land him a spot on the podium.
The junior found himself in fifth place in the event after posting an impressive 13.350 on day one. Three time All-American Curran Phillips of Stanford occupied first place with a combined score of 27.414, meaning Freeman would need a career best 14.064-plus score on high bar to catch up.
Immediately after Freeman’s feet thumped against the landing mat, it was clear the nearly-flawless routine was more than enough to catapult him into first. His unprecedented 14.500 was far and away the premier high bar score of the 34 gymnasts competing in the event on Feb. 27.
“It felt like all the stars aligned on day two,” Freeman said. “I hit the best set of my life.”
Freeman’s remarkable Winter Cup performance came less than a year after shoulder surgery jeopardized the beginning of his junior season. A quick recovery, however, led to a strong opening performance to the college season at the Rocky Mountain Open, where he tallied four 13.400-plus scores.
The Palestine, Texas, native built off his early-winter success by nabbing a 79.650 in the all around at the Stanford Open on Jan 29. He’s also strung together a pair of beneficial showings en route to victories over No. 3 Stanford and No. 6 Illinois.
In addition to these stellar performances touching OU’s statsheet, one of Freeman’s most valuable assets has been the energy and leadership provided week in and week out. In both of the Sooners’ home meets this season, Freeman turned to pump up the crowd by clapping and yelling “let’s go!” following his first event.
“One of the biggest things on our agenda going into a meet is having the best energy there (and) being the loudest,” Freeman said. “And if someone falls, you have to be able to lift that guy up.”
Freeman’s veteran leadership has been key to the Sooners’ success, considering the youthfulness of the team. Oklahoma has been riding on the backs of sophomore Zach Nunez and freshmen Fuzzy Benas and Raydel Gamboa for a large portion of the season. In fact, the Sooners roster consists of just four seniors whereas their biggest competition, No. 1 Stanford, has 10.
“I think the ages don’t really factor into how we finish towards the end of the year,” Freeman said. “The freshmen we have are good gymnasts, (they’re) very talented. So I have a lot of high hopes for this season.”
With just over a month until the NCAA Qualifiers and Championship, Freeman and the No. 2 Sooners have embraced looking ahead to the biggest competition of the season. Fortunately for OU, it will play host to both the April 15 qualifier as well as the championship on April 16.
“We have NCAA Championships at home,” Freeman said. “Everyone’s got their eyes set on that.”
Home advantage is sure to provide a massive boost for the Sooners, who haven’t lost in Norman since their 2012 runner-up finish in the NCAA Championship. OU’s impressive streak in Norman includes a2015 title won at the Lloyd Noble Center.
Before it can reach this point, however, Oklahoma must handle business in the coming weeks including when it takes on Springfield and William & Mary at 11 a.m CT on March 6 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
“I’m definitely looking forward to the end of the year, but it’s still very important to be where your feet are,” Freeman said. “Always bring the pressure and treat every meet like it’s your last and biggest one.”
