OU men's golf: Sooners' Chris Gotterup named Jack Nicklaus Award recipient

Oklahoma’s Chris Gotterup was announced as one of the five recipients of the 2022 Jack Nicklaus Award Monday, which recognizes the nation’s best golfer in each level of NCAA athletics.
🐐 𝕥𝕒𝕝𝕜@ChrisGotterup is the Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year! #Sooners | https://t.co/DwD444NwVY pic.twitter.com/SJ5FvmZUP8— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) June 6, 2022
After transferring from Rutgers to OU for his final collegiate season, Gotterup ended the season as the No. 1 golfer in the Golfstat and Golfweek national rankings. He was also named to the PING First-Team All American and All-Central Region teams.
Gotterup compiled 10 top-10 wins this season, while garnering a 69.77 scoring average and a -1.90 score against par, which is the third best mark in program history. He’s the first Oklahoma player in history to win the Jack Nicklaus Award.
The Sooners finished the season with a 3-2 loss to Arizona State in the National Quarterfinal after holding the second seed to start the tournament. Gotterup was the first Sooner eliminated following a 7-5 defeat to Preston Summerhays.
