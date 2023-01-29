 Skip to main content
OU gymnastics scores highest team total in nation to defeat Denver on road

Ragan Smith

Senior Ragan Smith during the meet agaisnt No. 5 Utah on Jan. 22

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (6-0, 1-0) defeated No. 9 Denver (2-3) 198.425-197.350 in Denver Sunday.

OU dominated as it scored the highest current team total in the nation, as well as the fifth-highest score in program history. Senior Ragan Smith also notched OU’s first perfect 10 of the season and fifth-year Olivia Trautman made her return to competition.

OU claimed all four event titles and every individual event title. Junior Katherine LeVasseur earned the vault with a 9.975, fellow junior Audrey Davis claimed the bars event title with another 9.975, Smith won the beam title with her 10.0 and sophomore Jordan Bowers won floor and all-around with a 9.950 and a 39.700, respectively.

The Sooners started on bars with a season-high total of 49.625. Sophomore Danielle Sievers scored a season-high 9.900 in the leadoff spot.

Freshman and current Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Faith Torrez entered a 9.875 to start her day in the all-around. LeVasseur made her bars season debut with a 9.875 and Smith followed with a 9.925.

Bowers notched a season-high 9.950 in the penultimate spot, while Davis matched a career-high 9.975 of her own.

OU led Denver after the first rotation by 0.35.

Oklahoma then moved to vault where assistant coach Lou Ball continued to put up his new lineup with Sievers leading off with a 9.875. Torrez and fifth-year senior Allie Stern followed with their 9.850s. Bowers put up a 9.900 while LeVasseur stuck her landing for a season-high 9.975.

Davis matched another career-high with a 9.950 in the anchor spot.

OU continued to lead Denver with its 49.550 vault total and 99.175 overall score.

Junior Bell Johnson began the Sooners’ floor rotation with a season-high 9.875. Smith put up a 9.675 in the second spot while Sievers matched her career-high 9.950 on the event.

Fletcher tallied a 9.875 and Bowers registered a season-high 9.950.

Torrez finished the rotation with a 9.925, which matched OU’s floor rotation season-high score of 49.525 and maintained Oklahoma’s in the lead with its 148.700.

Senior Jenna Dunn and LeVasseur both scored 9.925s to begin Oklahoma’s last rotation, beam. This was LeVasseur’s first start on the event this season after competing on vault.

Bowers ended her all-around effort with the third straight 9.900+ routine of the rotation with her 9.900 and Davis posted a 9.850. After a lineup change, Trautman made her highly-anticipated season debut, subbing in for Torrez.

Trautman matched her career-high on the event with a 9.950.

Smith ended the Sooners’ day with a perfect 10 on beam. This is the senior’s first 10 of the season and third overall.

With this mark, Smith is now ranked third in program history for career perfect 10.0 scores. Smith’s perfect 10.0 also furthered OU’s lead with its beam rotation total of 49.725, the third-best beam total in program history.

The Sooners remain undefeated as they return home to face Iowa State Friday at 6:45 p.m.

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

