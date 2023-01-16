OU gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners defeat No. 13 LSU for 1st time on road since 2006

No. 1 Oklahoma (4-0) defeated No. 13 LSU (0-3) 197.600-197.450 in Baton Rouge on Monday. The win marked the Sooners' first at LSU since 2006.
𝐖𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐮! 🔥The Sooners earn their first victory in the PMAC since 2006.#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Oa11HUkXwG— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 16, 2023
The Sooners won by taking the vault event with a 49.425, the beam event with a 49.325 and tying LSU with a 49.450 floor score.
Oklahoma started on bars with sophomore Danielle Sievers, freshman Faith Torrez and sophomore Danae Fletcher each posting a 9.850. Senior Ragan Smith followed by tying her career-high and winning the event with a 9.950, while sophomore Jordan Bowers tallied a 9.900.
Junior Audrey Davis capped off the lineup with a 9.850.
Make that a CAREER-HIGH for @raganesmith2000 on bars!! 🔥📺 ESPN2 💻 https://t.co/O7NoR3cYbk #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/4aOe7xXw7c— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 16, 2023
OU then moved to vault with fifth-year senior Allie Stern leading off with a 9.850. Torrez made her career debut in the event and notched a 9.875.
Freshman @TorrezFaith makes her vault debut with a STUCK Yurchenko 1.5!!! 🔥📺 ESPN2 💻 https://t.co/O7NoR3cYbk #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/sPCjf4Vn0O— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 16, 2023
Sievers entered a 9.900 while Bowers registered a 9.875. Junior Kat LeVasseur’s 9.925 tied for the event title and Davis anchored the lineup with a 9.800 bringing the Sooners’ total to 98.825.
Junior Bell Johnson led off the floor rotation with a 9.875, while Sievers scored a 9.875 in her season debut. Fletcher entered a 9.850 with Smith posting a 9.925.
Although ranked third in the nation on floor, Torrez went out of bounds on her last pass and scored a 9.750. Bowers’ 9.925 kept Oklahoma its lead going into the last rotation.
Sophomore @jordansbowers draws you in with a season-high 9.925 on floor!! ✨📺 ESPN2 💻 https://t.co/O7NoR3cYbk #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/sdfdv80blR— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 16, 2023
Oklahoma ended the day on beam with senior Jenna Dunn’s 9.875 and freshman Ava Siegfeldt’s 9.750. A clutch performance by Bowers resulting in a 9.950 set a new career-high on the event and also gave her a share of the event title.
🗣️ BOOMER! 💥@jordansbowers double twist dismount for a career-high 9.950 on beam.📺 ESPN2 💻 https://t.co/O7NoR3cYbk #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/jiW4BswtWW— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) January 16, 2023
Davis ended her meet with a 9.800 while Torrez scored a 9.850. Smith ended OU’s effort with a 9.850.
The Sooners next face Utah at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 22 in Norman.
