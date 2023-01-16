 Skip to main content
OU gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners defeat No. 13 LSU for 1st time on road since 2006

Ragan Smith

Senior Ragan Smith during the meet against Florida, Utah, and Auburn in the 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championship final on April 16.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (4-0) defeated No. 13 LSU (0-3) 197.600-197.450 in Baton Rouge on Monday. The win marked the Sooners' first at LSU since 2006. 

The Sooners won by taking the vault event with a 49.425, the beam event with a 49.325 and tying LSU with a 49.450 floor score.

Oklahoma started on bars with sophomore Danielle Sievers, freshman Faith Torrez and sophomore Danae Fletcher each posting a 9.850. Senior Ragan Smith followed by tying her career-high and winning the event with a 9.950, while sophomore Jordan Bowers tallied a 9.900.

Junior Audrey Davis capped off the lineup with a 9.850.

OU then moved to vault with fifth-year senior Allie Stern leading off with a 9.850. Torrez made her career debut in the event and notched a 9.875.

Sievers entered a 9.900 while Bowers registered a 9.875. Junior Kat LeVasseur’s 9.925 tied for the event title and Davis anchored the lineup with a 9.800 bringing the Sooners’ total to 98.825.

Junior Bell Johnson led off the floor rotation with a 9.875, while Sievers scored a 9.875 in her season debut. Fletcher entered a 9.850 with Smith posting a 9.925.

Although ranked third in the nation on floor, Torrez went out of bounds on her last pass and scored a 9.750. Bowers’ 9.925 kept Oklahoma its lead going into the last rotation.

Oklahoma ended the day on beam with senior Jenna Dunn’s 9.875 and freshman Ava Siegfeldt’s 9.750. A clutch performance by Bowers resulting in a 9.950 set a new career-high on the event and also gave her a share of the event title.

Davis ended her meet with a 9.800 while Torrez scored a 9.850. Smith ended OU’s effort with a 9.850.

The Sooners next face Utah at 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 22 in Norman.

