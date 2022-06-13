 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star Kade McIntyre

Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables and former OU football players during the spring game on April 23.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 three-star athlete Kade McIntyre, he announced via Twitter Monday.

The No. 3 ranked player in the state of Nebraska, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, chose the Sooners over Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa and Minnesota.  

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound recruit becomes the sixth member of OU's 2023 class, which ranks No. 31 overall in 247Sports' team rankings. 

McIntyre joins five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and three stars receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athlete Erik McCarty and safety Kaleb Spencer in the class. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

