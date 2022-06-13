OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2023 3-star Kade McIntyre

Oklahoma landed a commitment from 2023 three-star athlete Kade McIntyre, he announced via Twitter Monday.
Committed to Oklahoma!!!! B⭕️⭕️mer S⭕️⭕️ner!!! Thank you!! @FightingKnights @LoriMc79 @_Josh_McIntyre @KoaMcintyre @kaiamcintyre @JR_Sandlin @CoachVenables @JOE_JON_FINLEY @CoachTedRoof @Coach_Leb @TheRealJPLosman pic.twitter.com/iqW6K0PbYn— Kade (@Kade_McIntyre) June 13, 2022
The No. 3 ranked player in the state of Nebraska, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, chose the Sooners over Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa and Minnesota.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound recruit becomes the sixth member of OU's 2023 class, which ranks No. 31 overall in 247Sports' team rankings.
McIntyre joins five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold and three stars receiver Keyon Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Bates, athlete Erik McCarty and safety Kaleb Spencer in the class.
