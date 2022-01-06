 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners adding J.R. Sandlin as director of player personnel and recruiting

Jacksonville State's J.R. Sandlin announced via Twitter on Thursday that he'll be joining Oklahoma's staff as director of player personnel and recruiting.

Sandlin has been with the Gamecocks the last eight seasons, working as senior executive head coach, recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach. Before that, had served stints as a Notre Dame recruiting analyst, director of recruiting at Tennessee and as a recruiting staffer at Alabama.

Sandlin also boasts coaching experience at a pair of high schools and at Central Florida. From 2005-07 he played tight end for the Knights before transitioning to a recruiting specialist role from 2008-09.

Sandlin helped Jacksonville State win the Ohio Valley conference six of the last eight seasons and was also part of consecutive national championships at Alabama in 2011 and 2012. His arrival adds another experienced assistant to new head coach Brent Venables' staff.

