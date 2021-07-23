OU football: OSU president disappointed by 'lack of engagement and transparency' in Sooners' potential Big 12 departure

OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum expressed frustrations with OU's reported interest in leaving the Big 12 in a statement on Friday.
The Houston Chronicle first reported on Wednesday that the Sooners, alongside fellow Big 12 founding member Texas, reached out to the SEC about potentially joining the conference in the future. Since then, multiple reports have surfaced that Oklahoma and UT plan to inform the Big 12 next week of its intention to leave the conference.
OU's departure would place the Sooners and Cowboys in separate conferences for the first time since 1959.
"We are disappointed by the lack of engagement and transparency from our colleagues at OU over the past months on a matter with serious ramifications for our state," Shrum wrote in the statement. "We have historically worked together to advance our state and address issues based on a partnership built on trust."
Shrum was selected by the Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents to serve as university president on April 3. The selection made her the first woman to lead a public research institution in Oklahoma.
"To that end, we will continue to work with purpose to the advancement of our state and the betterment of our fellow Oklahomans," Shurm's statement continued. "In the ever-changing college athletic landscape, we will honor our values and ethics as we consider the next steps.
"Our commitment to our student-athletes is top of mind, and their best interests will be represented prominently. We enjoy a proud athletic heritage with more National Championships than any other Big 12 university, and we will aggressively pursue the opportunities ahead."
Shrum's statement concluded with a sentiment that OSU will "move forward with strength" regarding the current situation.
In the 115 total meetings between the two programs, the Sooners hold a 90-18-7 advantage over the Cowboys. Most recently, Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 41-13 on Nov. 21, 2020.
The two's annual in-state rivalry matchup would likely be in jeopardy if the Sooners depart from the Big 12. When reports first surfaced of OU's interest in leaving the conference, OSU released a statement on the matter.
"If true, we would be gravely disappointed," Oklahoma State's initial statement read. "While we place a premium on history, loyalty and trust, be assured, we will aggressively defend and advance what is best for Oklahoma State and our strong athletic program, which continues to excel in the Big 12 nationally."
This season, the Sooners and Cowboys will meet on Nov. 27 in Stillwater for what will be both team's regular season finale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.