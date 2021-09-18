OU football: Nik Bonitto, Sooners’ fearsome defensive line contain Adrian Martinez, rack up season-high 10 tackles for loss

Nik Bonitto was tasked with being the quarterback spy.
The redshirt junior on Saturday shadowed Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez, who possesses an elite scrambling ability, ranking third among FBS quarterbacks with 85.3 rushing yards per game.
One play embodied Bonitto’s day as the outside linebacker stayed patient, eyeing Martinez as he went through his progressions, all of which Oklahoma defenders had locked down. Unable to run as Bonitto flushed the pocket, Martinez finally gave up and threw into double coverage on the fourth-and-18 play with 8:16 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Cornerback D.J. Graham read Martinez’s wonky pass, leaped and snatched the ball, displaying his best one-handed impression of Odell Beckham Jr. As he reeled in the ball, his body almost parallel to the ground, Graham exhibited ball skills gained as a former high school receiver.
But the magnificent catch would’ve never happened without Bonitto’s lesser-appreciated play.
While it was an instant highlight OU fans will discuss for years, Sooners’ head coach Lincoln Riley later said he wished Graham had smacked the ball to the ground to give his offense better field position. The interception gave No. 3 OU (3-0) its lone turnover, and Bonitto’s three tackles for loss with two sacks led to a 23-16 win over Nebraska (2-2) commemorating the 50th anniversary of 1971’s Game of the Century.
“Nik Bonitto is one of the best players on the entire team. Matter of fact, the country,” Graham said afterward. “And that’s for a reason. He pretty much shut Adrian Martinez down. We came in and we knew that he’s gonna want to run the ball. And that’s what he’s successful at. But you put a player like Nik spying Adrian Martinez, it’s a different story.”
Bonitto’s two sacks come despite being mainly tasked to spy on Martinez, rather than typically rushing the passer, which is a testament to his pass-rushing prowess. Martinez ran for just 34 yards on 17 carries despite averaging over 7.5 yards per rush this season entering the game. With his legs effectively tied, he relied on his arm, throwing for 289 yards, his most since Sept. 21, 2019.
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said OU’s defense emphasized in practice all week the necessity of restricting Martinez’s scrambling and forcing him to beat the Sooners with his arm.
“(When) you give a quarterback that has that gift, has that talent, and you don't get him on the ground, you can almost see his confidence rise,” Grinch said. “He’s got that get out of jail free card. … It was a major commitment to not allow him to get loose. When they win football games, he rushes for over 100 yards.”
Oklahoma’s defense tallied 10 tackles for loss with five sacks against the Cornhuskers, its most in both categories this season. Before the matchup, senior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey, who finished with 0.5 sacks on Saturday, said disruption begins with the defensive line. Graham seconded that, noting how it made the secondary’s job easier.
“Matter of fact, the D-line, they took that personal,” Graham said of preparing for Martinez in practice, who’d rushed for more than 100 yards in two of the Huskers’ prior three games. “They said all week we’re not going to let him run around like he’s been running around. That was a no-go for them. They kept their word and stayed true to it.”
OU’s defense garnered tackles from 19 players, and despite allowing 384 total yards of offense, surrendered only its second touchdown of the game on a Martinez throw with 5:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Even when redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler and OU struggled to play to the level expected of Riley’s offense — 23 points is the fewest OU has scored since he’s been calling plays in Norman — Rattler trusts his defense can win games.
Although Rattler mentioned he and the offense should score 40-plus points every game, he acknowledged they cannot convert every third down. Even Riley said he feels the offense can be more conservative at times due to the defense’s improvement.
Riley’s statement is a testament to the defense’s growth since taking over as head coach in 2017. Before Grinch’s arrival, Oklahoma’s defense ranked No. 101 out of 130 teams in total defense in 2018, before becoming No. 34 entering Saturday’s matchup. Conceivably another jump can be made, as proven by the performance against Nebraska, and Grinch acknowledged his players have improved after saying they hadn’t the week prior.
Despite defeating Tulane and Nebraska by a combined 12 points, OU has found ways to win, largely relying on its defense. The Sooners also struggled at times last season, as they started 1-2, but this year they remain undefeated despite shortcomings.
When OU’s offense fails to light up the scoreboard, the defense that just a few years ago cost OU games is now helping secure victories. The Sooners will need more from Bonitto, Winfrey and the rest of the defense heading into stiffer competition of Big 12 play, starting next week at home against West Virginia.
“Especially early in the season, if you can guarantee me a win, give me all the adversity we could possibly have,” Grinch said. “Because that’s what grows a football team, specifically early on.”
