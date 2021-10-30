You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Mike Woods, Bryson Washington not warming up ahead of No. 4 Sooners vs Texas Tech

Bryson Washington

Redshirt freshman safety Bryson Washington smiles after grabbing an interception during the game against Western Carolina on Sep. 11.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Editor's Note: Assistant sports editor Chandler Engelbrecht contributed to this report.

Senior wide receiver Mike Woods and redshirt freshman safety Bryson Washington are among the Oklahoma players not warming up ahead of the No. 4 Sooners' game against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Woods missed OU's game at Kansas last week with an undisclosed injury and head coach Lincoln Riley said the offseason transfer from Arkansas would be limited ahead of the matchup with the Red Raiders. The reason for Washington's absence is unclear at this time.

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Woodi Washington and redshirt sophomore safety Jeremiah Criddell are also not suited out ahead of Saturday's contest. Washington has been out with an undisclosed injury since Sept. 11 and Criddell has not played since Sept. 18 for undisclosed reasons.

Freshman receiver Mario Williams, sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham and senior safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, who all sat out against Kansas due to injury, were all present for warmups and appear poised to return.

Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond also looks ready to play after Riley announced earlier this week that the redshirt sophomore was expected to return from a knee injury suffered Sept. 18 against Nebraska.

OU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) kicks off against Texas Tech (5-3, 2-3) at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

