2023 NFL Draft: Eric Gray selected No. 172 by New York Giants

Here's a list of the OU players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, which began Thursday. This post will be updated throughout the draft, which ends Saturday, and incorporate free-agent signings that follow:
Eric Gray, running back
Gray was drafted by the New York Giants with the 172nd pick in the fifth round of the draft on Saturday. The Memphis, Tennessee, native spent his first two seasons with Tennessee before transferring to the Sooners. Gray recorded career-highs in yards (1,336) and touchdowns (11) in 2022.
Round 5 | Pick 172@1ericgray ➡️ @Giants#OUDNA | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/56ecKUiAj6— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 29, 2023
Wanya Morris, offensive tackle
Former offensive tackle Wanya Morris was selected by Kansas City with the 92nd pick in the third round of the draft on Friday. Morris spent his first two seasons with Tennessee before transferring to OU. The Grayson, Georgia, native appeared in 15 games with the Sooners over the past two seasons and was an AP second team All-Big 12 selection in 2022.
Round 3 | Pick 92@wanyamorris64 ➡️ @Chiefs#OUDNA | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/0eEqM5JpYg— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 29, 2023
Marvin Mims, receiver
Former OU receiver Marvin Mims was drafted by the Denver Broncos with the 63rd pick in the second round of the draft on Friday. Mims spent three seasons with the Sooners, catching 123 passes for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns, while earning a first team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. The junior receiver declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 6.
Round 2 | Pick 63 @marvindmims ➡️ @Broncos #OUDNA | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/0nq1ohLU9i— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 29, 2023
Anton Harrison, offensive tackle
Former offensive tackle Anton Harrison was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 27th pick in the first round of the draft on Thursday. Harrison played three seasons at OU and appeared in 34 games. Harrison received All-Big 12 First Team honors after starting all 12 of OU’s games in 2022.
Round 1 | Pick 27 @Ayee_Tonn ➡️ @Jaguars#OUDNA | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6o7U7xRyxq— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 28, 2023
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.