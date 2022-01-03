OU football: Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flips commitment from UCLA to Sooners

Former Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Monday evening. OU Insider's Brandon Drumm and 247Sports' Chris Hummer first reported the news with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman confirming.
They say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice… DIMETIME pic.twitter.com/8xGNDWjaR3— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 4, 2022
1 2 3… @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/Ukip8FCvtW— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 4, 2022
UCLA transfer commit Dillon Gabriel has flipped to Oklahoma, per a source. @BrandonDrumm247 had it first at @OU247.Gabriel is a top 10 transfer this cycle.https://t.co/F9qlxXgbUA— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 4, 2022
Former UCF QB Dillon Gabriel who was expected to begin classes at UCLA today, announces that he's heading to Oklahoma instead. (A follow up to today's big Caleb Williams transfer portal news)— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 4, 2022
Gabriel previously committed to UCLA after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 27 and was supposed to begin classes there on Monday. However, it appears his relationship with new Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, previously UCF’s offensive coordinator in 2019, has swayed him to Norman.
#LetsPlay #CHAMPU #DIMETIME https://t.co/gFWbtqKCAq— Jeff Lebby (@Coach_Leb) January 4, 2022
A 6-foot, 200-pound left handed passer from Mililani, Hawaii, Gabriel threw for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns in three seasons with the Knights. He missed the last nine games of the 2021 season after fracturing his left clavicle in a Sept. 17 game against Louisville.
Following freshman Caleb Williams’ decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 3, Gabriel would likely become the Sooners’ starter if Williams chooses not to return to Oklahoma. Walk-on Ralph Rucker, the Sooners’ third-stringer to begin the 2021 season, would be in line to back up Gabriel.
