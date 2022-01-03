You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flips commitment from UCLA to Sooners

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days, July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Former Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Monday evening. OU Insider's Brandon Drumm and 247Sports' Chris Hummer first reported the news with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman confirming.

Gabriel previously committed to UCLA after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 27 and was supposed to begin classes there on Monday. However, it appears his relationship with new Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, previously UCF’s offensive coordinator in 2019, has swayed him to Norman.

A 6-foot, 200-pound left handed passer from Mililani, Hawaii, Gabriel threw for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns in three seasons with the Knights. He missed the last nine games of the 2021 season after fracturing his left clavicle in a Sept. 17 game against Louisville.

Following freshman Caleb Williams’ decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 3, Gabriel would likely become the Sooners’ starter if Williams chooses not to return to Oklahoma. Walk-on Ralph Rucker, the Sooners’ third-stringer to begin the 2021 season, would be in line to back up Gabriel.

