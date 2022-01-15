 Skip to main content
OU football: Former Sooners offensive lineman Phil Loadholt joining Brent Venables' staff as analyst

  • Updated
  • 0
OU football helmet
Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Phil Loadholt is joining new coach Brent Venables' staff as an offensive line analyst, he announced via Twitter on Saturday.

On3Sport's Matt Zenitz initially reported on Jan. 5 that Loadholt would be added to the Sooners' staff. Loadholt spent the past two seasons as an offensive line analyst at Mississippi, where he worked with new Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, a former OU offensive lineman himself.

Previously, Loadholt played left tackle for OU from 2007-08 after transferring from Garden City Community College. Venables began his college career at Garden City, and he was the Sooners' defensive coordinator during Loadholt's playing career in Norman.

After assisting a Sooners offense helmed by 2008 Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford, Loadholdt was selected No. 54 overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He made 89 starts across six seasons with the team before he missed the 2015 season with a torn achilles and retired in 2016.

Loadholt becomes the third analyst to officially announce a new role on Venables' staff, joining former Clemson assistant Xavier Brewer and former Missouri standout L'Damian Washington.

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

