OU football: Former Sooners defensive back Tre Norwood makes Pittsburgh Steelers' roster

Tre Norwood

Junior defensive back Tre Norwood walks into the stadium before the Red River Showdown Oct. 12, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Sooners defensive back Tre Norwood has made the Pittsburgh Steelers' initial 53-man roster, the team announced Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was drafted No. 245 overall in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Norwood played three seasons at Oklahoma, from 2017-20. Norwood missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a non-contact knee injury in training camp.  

In 32 career college games, the defensive back finished with a combined 111 tackles and six interceptions. Five of those picks came during his breakout redshirt senior season and tied him for the Big 12 Conference lead in that category.

Norwood's selection now means that all five Sooners taken in the 2021 NFL Draft have made their team’s initial 53-man rosters. Creed Humphrey will begin his rookie season with Kansas City while Tre Brown is locked in with Seattle and Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson are slated to play for New England. 

