OU football: Brent Venables names Ted Roof as Sooners defensive coordinator

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables named Ted Roof as the Sooners' defensive coordinator on Friday.
OFFICIAL: Venables names coordinators, retains four assistants.➡️ https://t.co/B9fiN3fm76 | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/RO0AGKMTjS— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 10, 2021
Roof has coached college football for 35 years and has had 14 coaching stops in his career. Most recently, he was the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt for the 2020 season. The Commodores ranked 13th in the SEC in total defense that year, surrendering an average of 487.9 yards per game.
The 57-year-old has also served as the defensive coordinator at Appalachian State, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Central Florida, Auburn, Minnesota, Duke and Massachusetts. Roof was the head coach of the Blue Devils from 2003-07, going 6-45 in that span.
"Ted is one of the most experienced coordinators and one of the best teachers in all of college football, and he's done it in some of the premier conferences in the sport – the SEC, Big Ten and ACC," Venables said in a press release. "He has a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience, most of which has been in the southeastern part of the country where he is very well connected.
"He's been a head coach, is a fabulous recruiter and is one of the most revered players in Georgia Tech history from his time as a linebacker there. We're fortunate to have a person of his stature lead our defense, and he's going to make us stronger and tougher on that side of the ball."
Roof was a linebacker for the Yellow Jackets from 1982-85. His hire as the Sooners' replacement for now-USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch comes after Venables was hired by OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione on Dec. 5.
"There have been so many great coaches, players and tough-minded competitors who have made up all the championship teams that have been part of the incredible Oklahoma tradition," Roof said in a press release. "For me, it is an honor and a privilege to serve on an OU football staff under the strong leadership of Coach Venables. I have a tremendous amount of admiration and respect for him both as a man and a coach.
"He's got a long track record of success, molding championship teams and maximizing student-athletes' football abilities. But he gives them much more than that. He equips them with the tools and helps them develop the successful habits that will make them champions off the field for the rest of their lives. Brent gets that. He understands the privilege and responsibility that goes with it."
