OU football: Billy Bowman, Kani Walker not warming up ahead of Sooners game against Texas

DALLAS — Safeties Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon, cornerback Kani Walker and receivers J.J. Hester and Nic Anderson didn't go through warm ups before Oklahoma's game against Texas on Saturday.
Senior running back Eric Gray, redshirt junior receiver Theo Wease and sophomore defensive end Ethan Downs all went through warmups pregame after exiting OU's contest against TCU last week.
Redshirt junior running back Marcus Major, who was injured against Kansas State, and freshman defensive end R. Mason Thomas, who was injured against Kent State, were also seen warming up.
Senior right tackle Wanya Morris warmed up with the offensive linemen after injuring his arm against the Horned Frogs, while cornerback Joshua Eaton was seen warming up after missing the past three games.
Bowman appeared to injure his right leg during the first quarter of the Sooners' loss to TCU last week. Trey Morrison and Justin Harrington are likely to see more playing time in his absence.
Harmon recorded five total tackles against the Horned Frogs but was carted off and taken to a hospital in the fourth quarter after appearing to hit his head on a TCU defender's knee.
A few hours after the game, OU announced Harmon was released from the hospital and being transported to Norman for more care.
Oklahoma and Texas kick off at 11 a.m. on ABC.
