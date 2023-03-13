 Skip to main content
OU basketball's Benny Schroeder announces departure via transfer portal

Joe Bamisile and Benny Schröder

Junior guard Joe Bamisile, left, and freshman guard Benny Schröder, right, during OU's game against Texas Tech on Feb. 21.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

OU basketball's Benny Schroeder announced Monday he is entering the transfer portal.

The freshman guard from Munich, Germany, is the Sooners' first portal entry the offseason. Oklahoma (15-17) wasn't selected for the NCAA Tournament, NIT or CBI.

Schroeder played only 25 minutes in 2023, averaging 2.3 points per game. He saw his most playing time in a blowout loss against TCU on Jan. 24, when he played 10 minutes and scored four points with two rebounds.

According to ESPN's NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony, Schroeder was considered one of the top international prospects headed to the college route when he committed in 2021.

The Sooners will likely see more portal action after their second consecutive season without an NCAA Tournament appearance.

