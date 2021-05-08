You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Trae Young averages double-double, Buddy Hield leads streaking Kings, Blake Griffin's Nets struggle

Young smiles

Freshman guard Trae Young smiles during the game Feb. 24.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The week of May 2-7 saw former Oklahoma guard Trae Young average a double-double, and fellow former OU guard Buddy Hield helped his team win three games while former Sooner forward Blake Griffin’s team went on a recent slump. 

With the NBA season concluding in eight days, Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets have a 43-24 record and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Young’s Atlanta Hawks are 37-31 and sit in fifth place in the East. Hield’s Sacramento Kings are 29-38 and 3.5 games back of the 10th-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.

Here’s a look at what Young, Hield and Griffin accomplished during the past week:

Trae Young (3 games): 22.3 points per game, 11 assists per game, 100 percent free throw shooting

In a 123-114 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, May 3, Young finished with a 21-point, 11-assist and six-rebound performance.

In one of the more impressive wins of the season for the Hawks, Young managed to put up a 16-point and 12-assist double double in a blowout win against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, May 5.

The next night on Thursday, May 6, Young put up 30 points and 10 assists in a losing effort against the Indiana Pacers.

Young shot a perfect 20-for-20 from the free throw line on the week but only shot 3-of-15 from 3-point range. Young is shooting a career-high in free throw percentage this season at 88.2 percent and a career-low in total 3-pointers attempted thus far at 374.

Buddy Hield (4 games): 19.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 5.3 assists per game

The Kings have won four of their last five games in part thanks to Hield. He scored 27 points in a win against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, May 2.

In his return to Oklahoma, Hield left with a win and managed to put up an 18 point and 11 rebound double double on Tuesday, May 4, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The next night Wednesday, May 5, Hield finished with 16 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in a win against the Pacers. In a loss to the Spurs, Hield scored 17 points with six assists and five rebounds Friday, May 7.

Hield is second in the entire NBA this season in 3-pointers made with 265 and 3-pointers attempted with 675, only trailing Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in both categories.

Hield has also been an iron man this season, playing in 66 of the Kings’ 67. He has played the fourth most minutes of anyone in the league this season with 2,279. Hield has shown elite durability during his career, missing just three games in his five NBA seasons.

Blake Griffin (3 games): 10 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game

The Nets played a two-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks during the week. On Sunday, May 2, Griffin contributed with 11 points and seven rebounds in a loss.

On Tuesday, May 4, Griffin scored nine points in another loss to Milwaukee. Against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, May 6, Griffin recorded a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in a start.

In his last 38 games with the Detroit Pistons, Griffin had just five dunks. In just 21 games with the Nets since signing with Brooklyn on March 7, Griffin has dunked 12 times already. 

