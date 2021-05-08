OU basketball: Trae Young averages double-double, Buddy Hield leads streaking Kings, Blake Griffin's Nets struggle

The week of May 2-7 saw former Oklahoma guard Trae Young average a double-double, and fellow former OU guard Buddy Hield helped his team win three games while former Sooner forward Blake Griffin’s team went on a recent slump.
With the NBA season concluding in eight days, Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets have a 43-24 record and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Young’s Atlanta Hawks are 37-31 and sit in fifth place in the East. Hield’s Sacramento Kings are 29-38 and 3.5 games back of the 10th-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.
Here’s a look at what Young, Hield and Griffin accomplished during the past week:
Trae Young (3 games): 22.3 points per game, 11 assists per game, 100 percent free throw shooting
In a 123-114 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, May 3, Young finished with a 21-point, 11-assist and six-rebound performance.
Things went from bad to worse for Bogdanovic real quick 😂 #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/zUrDGrnwJO— Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) May 4, 2021
In one of the more impressive wins of the season for the Hawks, Young managed to put up a 16-point and 12-assist double double in a blowout win against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, May 5.
Trae Young and the Hawks have their eyes set now on the biggest prize 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/qDG2O1nHnP— Hawks Nation (@HawksNationCP) May 6, 2021
The next night on Thursday, May 6, Young put up 30 points and 10 assists in a losing effort against the Indiana Pacers.
Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don't Like, starring Julius Freaking Randle; Trae Young mixing it up; A+ bench taunting; the strange Mavericks; Kelly Olynyk's inner monologue; much more: https://t.co/cOSIr0BKCK— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 7, 2021
Young shot a perfect 20-for-20 from the free throw line on the week but only shot 3-of-15 from 3-point range. Young is shooting a career-high in free throw percentage this season at 88.2 percent and a career-low in total 3-pointers attempted thus far at 374.
Buddy Hield (4 games): 19.5 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 5.3 assists per game
The Kings have won four of their last five games in part thanks to Hield. He scored 27 points in a win against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, May 2.
"Win em' all." -Buddy Hield on how he wants the Kings to finish the final 8 games of the season.— James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) May 3, 2021
2️⃣7️⃣ for 2️⃣4️⃣@buddyhield dropped a team-high with 𝚂𝙸𝚇 triples in Dallas! pic.twitter.com/lpa4KieYnH— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 3, 2021
In his return to Oklahoma, Hield left with a win and managed to put up an 18 point and 11 rebound double double on Tuesday, May 4, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The next night Wednesday, May 5, Hield finished with 16 points, eight assists and eight rebounds in a win against the Pacers. In a loss to the Spurs, Hield scored 17 points with six assists and five rebounds Friday, May 7.
𝗔𝗟𝗟 according to @buddyhield's plan. pic.twitter.com/7t0ffO0XdY— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 8, 2021
Hield is second in the entire NBA this season in 3-pointers made with 265 and 3-pointers attempted with 675, only trailing Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in both categories.
Hield has also been an iron man this season, playing in 66 of the Kings’ 67. He has played the fourth most minutes of anyone in the league this season with 2,279. Hield has shown elite durability during his career, missing just three games in his five NBA seasons.
This is Buddy Hield’s ankle a minute ago. He is still in the game. pic.twitter.com/JJo0sDIIQ8— 2 GOOD 2 TANK (@Albabycakes) May 8, 2021
Blake Griffin (3 games): 10 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game
The Nets played a two-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks during the week. On Sunday, May 2, Griffin contributed with 11 points and seven rebounds in a loss.
OMG BLAKE GRIFFIN 🤯— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2021
(via @nba) pic.twitter.com/GkqwN1BE6e
On Tuesday, May 4, Griffin scored nine points in another loss to Milwaukee. Against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, May 6, Griffin recorded a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds in a start.
BLAKE GRIFFIN EXPLOSION 😤— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2021
(via @BrooklynNets) pic.twitter.com/ZhuPFjr2e3
In his last 38 games with the Detroit Pistons, Griffin had just five dunks. In just 21 games with the Nets since signing with Brooklyn on March 7, Griffin has dunked 12 times already.
