OU basketball: Sooners release 2021-22 nonconference schedule

Oklahoma released its nonconference slate for the 2021-22 season on Friday, completing the Sooners’ full schedule.
𝙍𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙏𝙀𝙎𝙏📰 » https://t.co/ad0ebJI0i0🎟️ » https://t.co/7F55CgjBstOur 2021-22 non-conference schedule is here ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7w5XoOWcLB— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) September 24, 2021
The nonconference schedule is highlighted by several big games against the Pac-12 and the SEC, including the prestigious Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Oklahoma will begin non-conference play Oct. 30 in an exhibition game at Lloyd Noble Center against Rogers State.
After the exhibition, the Sooners will travel to South Dakota as they open up regular season play on the road Nov. 9. Beating South Dakota would give the Sooners a clean sweep of their home and home series, as Oklahoma notched an 80-73 win when the Coyotes traveled to Norman last fall.
From there, the Sooners will be back in Norman as they take on Arkansas State on Nov. 12 and Central Arkansas on Nov. 16. After a week at home, Oklahoma will travel to the Bahamas for the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. There, the Sooners will see some of the best teams in the country.
Opening up the tournament, Oklahoma will face a top 10 opponent in Oregon on Nov. 20. From there, the Sooners will see national powerhouse South Carolina or Buffalo. Their third round opponent will be either Connecticut, Minnesota, South Florida or Syracuse.
Next up after the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Sooners continue their tough road stretch by traveling to Dallas and taking on SMU on Nov. 30. After two weeks on the road, the Sooners will return home to take on Mississippi State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Dec 4. Following the game vs. Mississippi State, Oklahoma will play four straight games at home. The Sooners will take on Eastern Michigan on Dec. 7 and BYU on Dec. 10.
After an 11-day break, Oklahoma will finish out the nonconference slate at home with both games almost a week apart. The Sooners will square off against Utah on Dec. 21 and Wichita State on Dec. 29.
The Sooners return eight players, including four starters, from last year’s team that finished the season 12-12 with a 9-9 conference record.
