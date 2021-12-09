You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooners director of operations Mike Shepherd named Casady School athletic director

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mike Shepherd, Lon Kruger and De'Vion Harmon

Head coach Lon Kruger, director of operations Mike Shepherd and freshman guard De'Vion Harmon celebrate during the game against Kansas State Jan. 4, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Casady School, a private preparatory school in Oklahoma City, has hired OU basketball director of operations Mike Shepherd as its next athletic director, it announced Thursday.

Shepherd arrived in Norman in 2012 and oversaw the logistics and organization of Oklahoma’s program. He was a long-time member on former Sooners coach Lon Kruger’s staff, working under him at UNLV, Kansas State and with the Atlanta Hawks.

Shepherd remained on OU’s staff following Kruger’s retirement and the hiring of coach Porter Moser in March.

“In adding Mike to our team, we gain a proven and established leader who will preserve and restore the rich tradition of athletic excellence through executing a program that will build and attract talented student athletes,” Head of Casady School Nathan L. Sheldon said in a statement.

“Mike sees teamwork, individual sacrifice, integrity, character, sportsmanship, and the development of the whole athlete as foundational to a student-athlete’s success.”

Oklahoma now has a vacancy on its coaching staff, while Shepherd will begin his work at Casady on Jan. 1, 2022.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments