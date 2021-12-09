OU basketball: Sooners director of operations Mike Shepherd named Casady School athletic director

Casady School, a private preparatory school in Oklahoma City, has hired OU basketball director of operations Mike Shepherd as its next athletic director, it announced Thursday.
#Sooners basketball news - Director of operations Mike Shepherd leaving to become athletic director at Casady, starting Jan.1 #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/z0JzCZqbFd— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) December 9, 2021
Shepherd arrived in Norman in 2012 and oversaw the logistics and organization of Oklahoma’s program. He was a long-time member on former Sooners coach Lon Kruger’s staff, working under him at UNLV, Kansas State and with the Atlanta Hawks.
Shepherd remained on OU’s staff following Kruger’s retirement and the hiring of coach Porter Moser in March.
“In adding Mike to our team, we gain a proven and established leader who will preserve and restore the rich tradition of athletic excellence through executing a program that will build and attract talented student athletes,” Head of Casady School Nathan L. Sheldon said in a statement.
“Mike sees teamwork, individual sacrifice, integrity, character, sportsmanship, and the development of the whole athlete as foundational to a student-athlete’s success.”
Oklahoma now has a vacancy on its coaching staff, while Shepherd will begin his work at Casady on Jan. 1, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.