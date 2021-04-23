OU basketball: Sooner guard De'Vion Harmon announces transfer to Oregon

Oklahoma sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon will transfer to Oregon, he announced on Twitter late Friday night.
🦆 #AlwaysUs pic.twitter.com/1jXzWMjnFp— De’Vion Harmon (@DeVionHarmon11) April 24, 2021
Harmon, the Sooners' second-leading scorer averaging 12.9 points per game last season, becomes the eighth player to leave the team since former head coach Lon Kruger retired on March 25.
Harmon declared for the NBA Draft on March 26 while retaining his college eligibility. Newly-hired head coach Porter Moser said on SportsTalk 1400 radio that he expected Harmon to return to OU on April 9, but Harmon later entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 15.
Oregon is coming off a Sweet 16 appearance and a 21-7 record.
