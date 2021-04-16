You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Sooner forward Brady Manek announces transfer to North Carolina

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brady Manek

Senior forward Brady Manek dribbles the ball during the game against Texas Tech on Dec. 22.

 Joshua Gately/OU Athletics/Pool photo

Forward Brady Manek announced his transfer from Oklahoma to North Carolina via Twitter on Friday.

The soon-to-be fifth-year senior will exercise an extra year of eligibility provided by COVID-19 to compete for UNC. Manek averaged 10.8 points and five rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season.

The 6-foot-9 Harrah native ranks 14th in program history in points and fifth in made 3-pointers. In his final game as a Sooner, he scored just three points in an NCAA Tournament second round loss to eventual runner-up Gonzaga.

Now Manek is the third OU player to find a new home as a transfer since former head coach Lon Kruger retired on March 25. In addition to Manek's departure, guard Trey Phipps will head to Oral Roberts while forward Victor Iwuakor is bound for UNLV.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments