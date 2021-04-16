OU basketball: Sooner forward Brady Manek announces transfer to North Carolina

Forward Brady Manek announced his transfer from Oklahoma to North Carolina via Twitter on Friday.
New Beginnings... pic.twitter.com/pLZG87zEEB— brady manek (@BradyManek) April 16, 2021
The soon-to-be fifth-year senior will exercise an extra year of eligibility provided by COVID-19 to compete for UNC. Manek averaged 10.8 points and five rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season.
The 6-foot-9 Harrah native ranks 14th in program history in points and fifth in made 3-pointers. In his final game as a Sooner, he scored just three points in an NCAA Tournament second round loss to eventual runner-up Gonzaga.
Now Manek is the third OU player to find a new home as a transfer since former head coach Lon Kruger retired on March 25. In addition to Manek's departure, guard Trey Phipps will head to Oral Roberts while forward Victor Iwuakor is bound for UNLV.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.