OU basketball: Former Sooner guard Trae Young impresses in Hawks' 128-124 victory over 76ers

  • Updated
Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks guard and former Sooner Trae Young takes in an OU basketball game Jan. 25, 2020.

 Cooper Lee/The Daily

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks’ guard Trae Young left his mark in a 128-124 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

The third-year-guard scored 35 points and 10 assists,  25 of which came in the first half as the Hawks set a playoff franchise record 74 points in a half. 

Young now joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history to score over 30 points in each of their first four road playoff games.

Entering today’s game, Young is averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in five playoff games, both top 10 averages this postseason.

The Hawks now own a 1-0 series lead over the 76ers. Game two is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, with a 6:30 p.m. start.

