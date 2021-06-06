OU basketball: Former Sooner guard Trae Young impresses in Hawks' 128-124 victory over 76ers

Former Sooner and current Atlanta Hawks’ guard Trae Young left his mark in a 128-124 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
The third-year-guard scored 35 points and 10 assists, 25 of which came in the first half as the Hawks set a playoff franchise record 74 points in a half.
Hawks guard Trae Young has scored or assisted on 42 of the Hawks 74 points in the first half against Philadelphia. The Hawks are 7-of-10 (3-of-6 3-pt) off his passes. @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/1xcuz8WTam— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) June 6, 2021
It's quiet in Philly.Trae and the Hawks are going OFF.(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/hN2RZoeQay— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2021
The Sixers had the 2nd best defense this season, allowing 108 points per game.The Hawks just dropped 74 points on them in the first half on the road. pic.twitter.com/ZOljejmprE— StatMuse (@statmuse) June 6, 2021
It's playground basketball for Trae ❄️ pic.twitter.com/vN2GjS45ys— ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2021
TRAE TO COLLINS TO CAP THE @ATLHawks W❗️Game 2 - Tuesday, 7:30pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/vhn1beGwmG— NBA (@NBA) June 6, 2021
Young now joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in NBA history to score over 30 points in each of their first four road playoff games.
Trae Young is the first player in Hawks franchise history to have 35+ points and 10+ assists in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/BosredNaE0— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2021
Entering today’s game, Young is averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 assists in five playoff games, both top 10 averages this postseason.
The Hawks now own a 1-0 series lead over the 76ers. Game two is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, with a 6:30 p.m. start.
