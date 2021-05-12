OU basketball: Former 5-star guard Bryce Thompson lists Sooners as top-3 transfer destination

Kansas transfer guard and former five-star prospect Bryce Thompson will choose between Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa at noon CT on Thursday, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
No U-turns💰 @JRCMediaLLC pic.twitter.com/Fhx6qCAviz— Bryce Thompson👑 (@B3thompson__) May 12, 2021
Thompson, who attended Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, played at Kansas his freshman year after being ranked the No. 21 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals. Thompson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal April 13.
Thompson averaged 4.6 points per game last season with the Jayhawks, while only appearing in 20 games due to a back and finger injury he suffered during the season.
The former two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year’s dad, Rod Thompson, played for Kansas head coach Bill Self at Tulsa in the 1990s.
