OU basketball defeats Kansas State 85-68 on the road

Liz Scott

Senior forward Liz Scott during the game against West Virginia on Feb. 4

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

No. 16 Oklahoma (20-4, 10-3 Big 12) defeated Kansas State (14-11, 3-9) 85-68 in Manhattan on Sunday.

Senior Taylor Robertson made her 141st career start, passing Danielle Robinson for the most in OU history. Robertson finished with seven points and made a 3-pointer to extend her streak of 66 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer.

Senior Liz Scott led the Sooners with a season-high 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds. Senior Madi Williams added 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting while dishing five assists.

OU committed more turnovers (20) than the Wildcats (15) but won the rebounding advantage by a tally of 43-30.

Foul trouble hit the Sooners early, with Williams picking up two within the first four minutes and having to sit the remainder of the first quarter. Senior Ana Llanusa fouled out, while Scott and junior forward Skylar Vann each finished with four.

Llanusa jump started the Sooners by making a 3-pointer four seconds in. OU added to this and found itself with a 12-6 lead before Kansas State guard and former Sooner Gabby Gregory scored eight consecutive points to give the Wildcats the lead.

Gregory totaled 24 points along with six rebounds and three assists against her former team. OU opened its first double-digit lead of the game after a 7-0 run to begin the second quarter, fueled by five points from Vann.

The Wildcats were held to just 10 points on 2-of-14 shooting in the quarter, allowing the Sooners to take a 41-25 lead into the half. Scott dominated in the first half, scoring 12 points and grabbing seven rebounds, helping the Sooners to outscore the Wildcats 30-4 in the paint in the first half.

Junior Aubrey Joens took over in the second half, scoring 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and went 3-of-3 from 3-point range. OU shot 53% from the field to Kansas State’s 32%, while its bench accumulated 29 points to the Wildcats’ two.

Next, OU will face Texas Tech (16-9, 4-8 Big 12) in its annual Play4Kay game at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Norman.

