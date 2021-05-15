OU baseball: Sooners slammed by Texas Tech, 15-2; series tied heading into finale

Oklahoma (25-24, 9-11 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Texas Tech (32-12, 11-9), 15-2, during the second game of a three game series Saturday.
OU’s struggles on the mound continued as redshirt sophomore pitcher Braden Carmichael never found his groove. He gave up seven hits and six runs in only two-and two-thirds innings of work. Redshirt sophomore Jaret Godman, redshirt sophomore Ben Abram and redshirt freshman Christian Ruebeck each gave up three runs in the loss.
The Red Raiders’ offense exploded for 15 runs off of 14 hits including three home runs. Sophomore Dru Baker and redshirt freshman Cal Conley crushed grand slams while junior Braxton Fulford hit a solo shot.
The Sooners will face Texas Tech for the final game of the series at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 16, in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.