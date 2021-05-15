You are the owner of this article.
OU baseball: Sooners slammed by Texas Tech, 15-2; series tied heading into finale

Brett Squires

Redshirt Sophomore infielder Brett Squires bats during the first series against Texas Tech on May 14.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (25-24, 9-11 Big 12) fell to No. 7 Texas Tech (32-12, 11-9), 15-2, during the second game of a three game series Saturday.

OU’s struggles on the mound continued as redshirt sophomore pitcher Braden Carmichael never found his groove. He gave up seven hits and six runs in only two-and two-thirds innings of work. Redshirt sophomore Jaret Godman, redshirt sophomore Ben Abram and redshirt freshman Christian Ruebeck each gave up three runs in the loss. 

The Red Raiders’ offense exploded for 15 runs off of 14 hits including three home runs. Sophomore Dru Baker and redshirt freshman Cal Conley crushed grand slams while junior Braxton Fulford hit a solo shot. 

The Sooners will face Texas Tech for the final game of the series at 3 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 16, in Norman.

