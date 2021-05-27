OU baseball: Sooners' pitching struggles continue in Oklahoma State loss; face elimination in Big 12 tournament

Oklahoma’s starting pitching struggled.
Redshirt senior and former standout reliever Jason Ruffcorn was forced into a starting role on May 15 against Texas Tech as the rotation struggled and OU coach Skip Johnson needed a spark. In return, it was Ruffcorn’s chance as the Sooners held a 5.81 team ERA entering Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma State, which ended early into Thursday morning.
However, things didn’t go according to plan. Ruffcorn was roughed around in only four and one-third innings of work giving up six runs, including two deep home runs en route to a 9-5 loss to Oklahoma State (33-16-1, 12-12 Big 12) in the first round of the Big 12 tournament.
“They did a good job of laying off certain pitches,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said after the game. “You’ve got to tip your hat off to them, but (Ruffcorn) fought, he did what he’s supposed to do. That’s the type of guy he is, he’s not going to give in and I’m really proud of him for that.”
The bullpen hasn’t looked the same either since Ruffcorn became a starter. The Sooners needed six relief pitchers to close the game, as they gave up three more runs and walked five batters in the later innings. Oklahoma also committed two errors in the field in the loss.
While OU’s pitching has struggled throughout the season, they’ve been able to rely on their offense to keep them in games. The Sooners led the Big 12 in hits and doubles during the regular season behind redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman’s career year. That wasn’t the story in this game as Hardman went 0-for-4 and the Sooners dragged through eight scoreless innings, tallying just five total hits as a team.
Despite their struggles, the Sooners (27-27, 11-13) managed to score five runs in a late-ninth inning rally. Redshirt freshman catcher Jimmy Crooks scored on a wild pitch, while redshirt senior second baseman Conor McKenna and redshirt sophomore utility player Diego Muniz both scored off RBI walks. Redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham was the lone bright spot offensively, notching three hits including a clutch single up the middle in the ninth which scored two runs.
“I was proud of them in the ninth because they really started separating balls from strikes,” Johnson said of his team’s late rally. “I thought they did a really good job. You’ve got to tip your hat off to (Oklahoma State’s) starting pitcher, (Justin Campbell), he was really good early in that game.
“That’s the way you should play baseball, one pitch at a time. Not one inning at a time and try to win a top half, a bottom half, an offensive side and a defensive side.”
The Sooners now have a quick turnaround as they face No. 2 Texas in the losers bracket of the 2021 Big 12 Championship at 12:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 21 in Oklahoma City, as they look to keep their season alive and make a case to the committee that they belong in the NCAA tournament.
“The biggest thing for us is we’ve got to keep playing nine innings,” Johnson said. “One pitch at a time for nine innings… we’ve got to continue that into tomorrow.”
