OU baseball: Sooners' pitching staff struggles in 10-1 road loss to Dallas Baptist

Oklahoma (27-16, 9-6 Big 12) fell to Dallas Baptist (27-17, 6-6 Missouri Valley) 10-1 in Dallas on Tuesday.
Senior outfielder Tanner Tredaway went 3-for-4 in the loss. However, the rest of OU’s lineup strung together only five hits collectively.
The Sooners’ pitching staff allowed 16 hits and seven walks to the Patriots. Redshirt junior left-hander Braden Carmichael started, allowing four runs on five hits in 2.1 innings. Carmichael walked three batters while striking out two.
Freshman right-hander Colton Sundloff followed, giving up two runs on four hits in 1.2 innings. Sophomore right-hander Jett Lodes allowed one run on four hits in 1.1 innings.
Sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell and redshirt freshman right-hander Nicholas Andrews each pitched one inning while allowing no hits. To close the game, freshman right-hander Keegan Allen allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in 0.2 innings pitched.
Dallas Baptist started the scoring with a run in the first inning before adding three more runs in the third inning.
The Patriots added another run in the fourth and a pair in the fifth before the Sooners scored their only run in the top of the seventh. Clark’s single to left field plated redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires to put OU on the board.
DBU added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth to seal the victory. Next, OU takes on TCU at 6:30 pm on Friday in Fort Worth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.