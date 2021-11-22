OU baseball: Sooners finalize, release 2022 schedule; season to open at State Farm College Baseball Showdown

Oklahoma released its 2022 baseball schedule on Monday.
𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄#Sooners announce complete 2022 baseball schedule ➡📝 https://t.co/iA6SeGH0n8📅 https://t.co/k50HVdE1mW pic.twitter.com/6gLuq7EbrD— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) November 22, 2021
The Sooners will begin their spring slate with the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington from Feb. 18-20. OU opens its home schedule against Wichita State on Feb. 22.
OU’s first home series will come against Northwestern State from Feb. 25-28. The Sooners will then return to the Lone Star state for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas from March 4-6.
Oklahoma then returns to L. Dale Mitchell Park for its next nine contests. The Sooners will face Dallas Baptist on March 8, UTSA from March 11-13, Air Force from March 15-16 and New Orleans from March 18-20.
Following a single road game against Wichita State on March 22, the Sooners play one more series in Norman against Baylor from March 25-27 before taking on Oklahoma State at OneOK Field in Tulsa on March 29.
The Sooners open April with Texas visiting Norman from April 1-3. After a game against Oral Roberts in Norman on Apr. 5, the Sooners battle Oklahoma State again in Stillwater from April 8-10. The series will be followed by a non-conference matchup against Texas Tech on April 12 in Amarillo.
Oklahoma will host Pacific on April 14 and 16 while facing Lamar between those matchups on April 15. Wichita State comes to Norman on April 19 before the Sooners travel to Lawrence to take on Kansas from April 22-24, followed by a quick midweek road contest on April 26 at Oral Roberts.
OU will host Kansas State from April 29-May 1, followed by an away game at Dallas Baptist on May 3 and a road series against TCU from May 6-8. The Sooners’ will be against West Virginia from May 13-15. Oklahoma’s final series of the season will be from May 19-21 against Texas Tech in Lubbock.
OU will close its season from May 25-29 at the Big 12 Championships in Arlington, Texas. The tournament will be held at Globe Life Field for the first time following its relocation from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
Game times and TV schedules will be released by the conference at a later date. The Sooners finished sixth in the Big 12 last season before falling to Oklahoma State and Texas in the Big 12 tournament.
