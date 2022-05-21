 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners fall to Texas Tech 10-2 in final regular season game on the road

  • Updated
  • 0
Cade Horton

Redshirt freshman infielder/right-handed pitcher Cade Horton during the game against New Orleans on March 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (33-20, 15-9 Big 12) dropped its final game of the regular season to Texas Tech (36-17, 15-9) 10-2 on Saturday in Lubbock. 

Redshirt sophomore catcher Jimmy Crooks led the Sooners with two hits and an RBI. Redshirt senior center fielder Tanner Tredaway went 1-for-4 with one RBIs, and scored a run. OU’s afternoon was highlighted by redshirt freshman starting pitcher Cade Horton flashing the leather on a double play to end the second inning.

Horton surrendered eight runs on eight hits and walked three in 3.1 innings. Sophomore Carter Campbell rebounded with 1.2 scoreless innings of relief before redshirt junior Jaret Godman allowed two runs on three hits. Freshman Aaron Calhoun and redshirt sophomore Javier Ramos allowed just one baserunner in 1.2 innings combined.

The Sooners jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but failed to muster up any runs the remainder of the game. Texas Tech tallied five runs in the first, followed by three in the fourth, one in the sixth, and one in the seventh.

Next, Oklahoma will compete in the Big 12 tournament beginning Wednesday, May 25, in Arlington, Texas.

