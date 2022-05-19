 Skip to main content
OU baseball: Sooners defeat No. 5 Texas Tech 13-8 on the road

  • Updated
  • 0
Jake Bennett

Redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett during the game against New Orleans on March 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (32-19, 14-8 Big 12) defeated No. 5 Texas Tech (35-16, 14-8) 13-8 in Lubbock on Thursday night.

The Sooners combined for six home runs on the night. Freshman right fielder John Spikerman led off the game with a home run and went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Freshman second baseman Jackson Nicklaus finished 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored. Redshirt junior designated hitter Brett Squires hit 2-for-5 also with a home run and three RBIs.

Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett started on the mound for OU. He pitched six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out four. Sophomore Carson Atwood added .2 innings in relief, giving up a hit with a strikeout. Graduate senior Trevin Michael pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Redshirt junior Ben Abram gave up one run on three hits without recording an out, and sophomore Carter Campbell pitched .2 innings to close the game.

Oklahoma scored one run in the first inning before posting two runs in the third, two runs in the fifth, four runs in the sixth, one run in the seventh and three in the ninth.

Texas Tech scored three runs in the first and one in the second before its bats fell quiet for the rest of the game. The Red Raiders added four runs in the ninth but were unable to rally further.

Next, the Sooners will look to secure the series victory and a top-three finish in the Big 12 at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Lubbock.

