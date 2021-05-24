OU baseball: Seven Sooners named to All-Big 12 teams

Seven Sooners have been named to All-Big 12 Teams, the conference announced Monday.
Redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman made the All-Big 12 First Team and freshman outfielder Jace Bohrofen made the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.
Redshirt freshman third baseman Peyton Graham and redshirt senior pitcher Jason Ruffcorn both made the All-Big 12 Second Team. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Brett Squires and redshirt seniors Brandon Zaragoza and Conor McKenna were given honorable mentions as well.
Hardman led the Big 12 in batting average this season, at .405. He also finished top three in the conference in slugging and on-base percentage and top ten in the conference with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs. Hardman’s 87 hits were the second-most in Division I.
Bohrofen played in 33 games this season, starting 27 of them. He finished the season with a .268 batting average and 18 RBIs. Graham finished the season with a .280 batting average. He was also one of four Sooners to have double-digit home runs, finishing with 11.
Ruffcorn earned his second All-Big 12 selection, earning 4-1 record in 20 games appearances. His 3.26 earned-run average led the team, and his 66 strikeouts were more than any OU relief pitcher.
Squires finished the season with a .283 batting average and 28 RBIs, the latter ranking fifth amongst Sooners. McKenna finished with a .314 batting average and 48 RBIs, both ranking second among OU hitters. He also finished with a team-high 12 home runs, tied with Hardman. Zaragoza earned his second All-Big 12 selection and finished with a .263 batting average and a career-high 37 RBIs.
The Sooners (27-26, 11-15 Big 12) placed fifth in the Big 12 this season. They will play No. 4-seeded Oklahoma State (32-16-1, 12-12) in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament at 7:30 p.m CT on Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
